By: admin

Published December 9, 2022, in Sports

The Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawks participated in the Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Invitational in Kimball on Saturday, Dec. 3. Making his wrestling debut, Sanborn Central junior Cooper Goldammer placed fourth at the tournament in the 285-pound weight class. Because of the way the co-op for wrestling is currently setup with their being no interest from Sanborn Central prior to this season, Goldammer has to wrestle as a Sanborn Central team, but he practices and travels with the WSWWW Warhawks team. And, placing in the top four of his weight class at his first tournament proves things are working out for him.

The Warhawks team placed seventh out of 12 teams competing in the KWLPG tournament. Their next competition is Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Gregory Invitational in Gregory. Start time is 9 a.m.

…Individual results and a picture can be found in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!