WSWWW Warhawks compete at first tournament of the season

By:
Published December 9, 2022, in Sports

The Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawks participated in the Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Invitational in Kimball on Saturday, Dec. 3. Making his wrestling debut, Sanborn Central junior Cooper Goldammer placed fourth at the tournament in the 285-pound weight class. Because of the way the co-op for wrestling is currently setup with their being no interest from Sanborn Central prior to this season, Goldammer has to wrestle as a Sanborn Central team, but he practices and travels with the WSWWW Warhawks team. And, placing in the top four of his weight class at his first tournament proves things are working out for him.

The Warhawks team placed seventh out of 12 teams competing in the KWLPG tournament. Their next competition is Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Gregory Invitational in Gregory. Start time is 9 a.m. 

…Individual results and a picture can be found in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 12, 2022, 2:56 am
    Cloudy
    28°F
    real feel: 11°F
    humidity: 96%
    wind speed: 16 mph SE
    wind gusts: 27 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 27, 2022 November 28, 2022 November 29, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 1, 2022 December 2, 2022 December 3, 2022
    December 4, 2022 December 5, 2022 December 6, 2022 December 7, 2022 December 8, 2022 December 9, 2022 December 10, 2022
    December 11, 2022 December 12, 2022 December 13, 2022 December 14, 2022 December 15, 2022 December 16, 2022 December 17, 2022
    December 18, 2022 December 19, 2022 December 20, 2022 December 21, 2022 December 22, 2022 December 23, 2022 December 24, 2022
    December 25, 2022 December 26, 2022 December 27, 2022 December 28, 2022 December 29, 2022 December 30, 2022 December 31, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 