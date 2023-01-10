By: admin

The Town of Artesian Council met on January 10, 2023, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Member Mike Salathe and Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer, Tom Fridley, Kaleigh Zoss, Liz Hoffman and Sheila Von Eye.

Public Participation: Hoffman inquired about summer City mowing. Von Eye inquired about monthly billings.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the minutes of December 13, 2022, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.

Vouchers:

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $178.15; Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,062.77; Danek Candace, Payroll $110.82; Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45; Fridley, Tom, Payroll $553.50; King, Travis, Payroll $539.94; Salathe Michael, Payroll $335.23; Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00; C& B Operations LLC, Streets $326.55; Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Sewer $50.25; Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,277.14; Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $272.00; Tom Fridley, Streets $4,000.00; IRS, Payroll $720.04; KO’S Pro Service, Streets $262.90; Menards, Streets $63.46; Planning & Development, Fees $432.00; Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $21.41; Schmit Ag Inc., Streets $412.50.

Old Business:

Fridley gave a report on streets. Discussion was held on repairs of the 1993 Ford Pickup.

Sewer – discussion was held on Benders cleaning out two more sewer lines. Code Enforcement – outstanding nuisance was updated.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to set the Town Election date as April 11, 2023. Travis King’s term is up for re-election, three-year term. Mike Salathe’s term is up for re-election, two-year.

Regular Town board meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.; regular depository – CorTrust Bank, Artesian, S.D.; Official publication – Sanborn Weekly Journal; regular meeting attendance for Council Members – $40.00 per meeting; Finance Officer Salary – $700.00 per month; Maintenance/ Mowing/Snow removal – $18.00 per hour; sewer wage $18.00 per hour; $50.00 per hour for tractor/snow removal/lawn mowing; motion carried.

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to raise mileage to 51 cents per mile to stay current with the State rate. Motion carried.

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to accept the Town of Artesian Equipment List updates. Motion carried.

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek to declare Meyer pickup snowplow and a Midland 8’ snowblower with hydraulic spout as surplus. Seaded bids to be opened at February 14, 2023, meeting. Motion carried.

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to purchase Lorenz 8’ snow blower for $4,000. Motion carried.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to roll two CD’s at Cortrust into one. Motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

