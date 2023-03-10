By: admin

Published March 10, 2023, in Sports

On Monday, Feb. 27, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks hosted the Bon Homme Cavaliers at Woonsocket for the play-in game of the postseason tournament.

The Blackhawks and Cavaliers were well matched. After one quarter, the Blackhawks were up by one point, and at the half, the Cavaliers were up by two points. In the third quarter, the Blackhawks went a little flat, and the Cavaliers caught steam and went up by 12 points. In the fourth and final quarter of play, the Blackhawks were able to keep the scoring even with the Cavaliers but couldn’t make up the deficit from the previous quarter and lost with a final score of SCW 59, Bon Homme 71. Scoring accuracy made the difference in the game, with the Blackhawks making 46 percent from the field and 61 percent at the free throw line and the Cavaliers putting in 69.2 percent from the field and 68 percent from the free throw line.

The Blackhawks are losing four seniors, but with a lot of young talent coming up, the future looks bright for the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket program.

…Read more details and see pictures of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!