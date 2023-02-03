By: admin

Published February 3, 2023, in Sports

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks hosted the Hanson Beavers and Beaverettes at Sanborn Central for a doubleheader. The junior varsity Lady Blackhawks kicked off the evening with a tough match against a strong Beaverette team and lost, SCW 22, Hanson 50.

The junior varsity boys were up next. It was a close match up, but unfortunately, SCW fell to the Hanson with a final score 39 to 43, Beavers.

Following the junior varsity, the varsity girls matched up in an intense battle against the Beaverettes that ended in a Lady Blackhawk loss, 44-57.

The varsity boys wrapped up the night of hoops with the only win of the evening for the Blackhawks in an exciting match up against the Beavers. The final score was SCW 55, Hanson 49.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Wessington Springs to take on the Lady Spartans. The evening began with the junior high game. The young Lady Blackhawks worked hard but came up short with a loss to the Lady Spartans, 18-24.

The junior varsity SCW girls also played a hard game against the Lady Spartans, but the fervent competition resulted in the Lady Blackhawks losing, 19-25.

The final game of the night was the varsity girls contest, where the Lady Blackhawks lost to the Lady Spartans, 45-55.

The next game for the Blackhawks was a doubleheader at home in Sanborn Central on Tuesday, Jan. 31, against Ethan. For the rest of the week, the Blackhawks will travel to Corsica for a makeup doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 3, and then they host Wolsey-Wessington at Woonsocket on Saturday, Feb. 4, with the junior varsity girls starting at noon.

