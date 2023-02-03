Wrestlers compete well over the weekend

By:
Published February 3, 2023, in Sports

The WSWWW Warhawks participated in two tournaments on Saturday. Some went to the Lee Wolf Invitational in Aberdeen, and some went to the Groton Invitational in Groton. The team placed fifth out of 15 teams in the Groton Tournament.

With only five wrestlers in the Lee Wolf Tournament, the team did well placing tenth out of 18 teams.

As the regular season winds down for the Warhawks, they still have five wrestlers ranked in the top eight of their weight class. Jacksen Carter is ranked third at 113 pounds; Kaydin Carter is ranked eighth at 126 pounds; Joey Hoverson is ranked fourth at 145 pounds and Keegan Haider is ranked fourth at 182 pounds. The team is tied for 13th with Burke/Gregory in the state team rankings.

Their next competition is tonight (Thursday) at a duals event in Miller. Teams competing in dual matches with the Warhawks are Canton, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, Bon Homme/Avon and Redfield. Following that event, the wrestlers will grapple next on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Redfield Pheasants Invitational. 

Read individual results and see a picture in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

