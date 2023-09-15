By: admin

Published September 15, 2023, in Obituaries

Myrna S. Hjelm, 71, of Woonsocket, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center, Woonsocket.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m. at the Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church, Woonsocket, Pastor John Anderson officiating. Arrangements are by Basham Funeral Service, Woonsocket.

Myrna Sue Hjelm was born on June 27, 1952, to Darwin and Verle (Skinner) Hjelm in Huron. She graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1971. She was the assistant manager and cook at Twin Lakes Resort. She then worked at Methodist hospital in Mitchell and took a nurse’s aide course. Her next job was at Storla Sunset Home. She became a medication aide and moved to Sturgis to work in the nursing home there. In January of 1979, Myrna moved to Kansas City and worked at Children’s Mercy Hospital. In 1992, she moved back to South Dakota and attended Dakota Wesleyan University, graduating in 1997. While in Mitchell, she worked at various places.

She resided at Prairie View Healthcare Center for the past 12 years.

Myrna is survived by her siblings, Ruth Ann (Larry) Olinger and Paul (Jeannie) Hjelm, both of Woonsocket; nieces and nephews, Todd (Kari) Olinger, Tami Ziebart, Linda Turnbull, Tracy (Ryan) Altmann, Danny (Katie) Hjelm, Cassie (Jeremiah) Lindsay and Joe (Casey) Hjelm; great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great niece; aunt, Elaine Cranston of Montevideo, Minn.; and many cousins.

She was preceded by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and one nephew-in-law, Tracy Ziebart.