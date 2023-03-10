STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN THE MATTER OF THE }
ESTATE OF LORRAINE L. }
LEHR, DECEASED }
_______________________ } 55PRO 23-0000007
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on March 2, 2023, Brenda Schmit, whose address is 41345 235th St., Artesian, SD 57314, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Lorraine L. Lehr.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Published on March 9, March 16, and March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $42.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
/s/ Brenda Schmit
Brenda Schmit
41345 235th St.
Artesian, SD 57314
Jillian Sheldon,
Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605/772-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605)772-4488
SJ30-3tb
