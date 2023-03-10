By: admin

Published March 10, 2023, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF THE }

ESTATE OF LORRAINE L. }

LEHR, DECEASED }

_______________________ } 55PRO 23-0000007

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on March 2, 2023, Brenda Schmit, whose address is 41345 235th St., Artesian, SD 57314, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Lorraine L. Lehr.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Published on March 9, March 16, and March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $42.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

/s/ Brenda Schmit

Brenda Schmit

41345 235th St.

Artesian, SD 57314

Jillian Sheldon,

Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605/772-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488

SJ30-3tb