Sanborn Central among schools to receive School Nutrition Program equipment grants

By:
Published January 27, 2023, in School

PIERRE – School systems across South Dakota have been granted more than $260,000 in School Nutrition Program equipment grants for new equipment or to renovate/replace existing equipment.

“Food service professionals all over our state work hard every day to provide students delicious, healthy meals,” said Cheriee Watterson, the Department of Education’s director of Child and Adult Nutrition Services. “This equipment will help them keep their programs top-notch by supporting their ability to do more cooking from scratch, use more fresh produce, and expand participation in lunch and breakfast programs.”

Sanborn Central Food Service Director Laura Conrad applied for and was awarded a grant. The grant award amount was for $25,000, which will be used to purchase and install a new convection oven, to replace the existing two ovens that have served the district well. Congratulations to Laura for winning the grant award!

These grants are funded with federal dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service and competitively awarded to eligible entities.

