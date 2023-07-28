By: admin

Published July 28, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson; Steve Larson was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the Special Meeting held on June 13 and the regular meeting held on June 20, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter executive session at 9:01 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 9:05 a.m.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Bridge in Warren Township was discussed, with plans to sell or vacate the bridge. Annual bridge inspections have started. The county bridge on 221st street was discussed, with bridge repairs and road closure coming in the fall. The 2024 highway budget was discussed. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to sign the agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation for Bridge Rehabilitation/Replacement grant for Bridge # 56-200-153, located on 414th Avenue between 235th and 236th Streets. Replacement or repairs will need to be completed prior to 2027. Motion carried.

Reminder to Township Board Members that Rural Access Infrastructure Township Grant paperwork is due in the County Highway Office on the following dates: Township Five-Year Structure Improvement Plan no later than August 31st and Township Small Structure Improvement Application no later than October 31st.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to submit the application for the Bridge Improvement Grant. Motion carried.

WHEREAS, Sanborn County wishes to submit an application(s) for consideration of award for the Bridge Improvement Grant and/or local Federal Bridge Programs:

STRUCTURE NUMBER(S) AND LOCATIONS(S):

Structure # 56-030-171

Location: 7.1 miles South of Woonsocket, S.D., over Morris Creek

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County certifies that the project(s) are listed in the county’s Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County agrees to pay the 20 percent match on the Bridge Improvement Grant funds and/or 18.05 percent match on the Local Federal Bridge funds;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County hereby authorizes the Bridge Improvement Grant and Local Federal Bridge application(s) and any required funding commitments.

NOT THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the attached Bridge Improvement Grant and/or Local Federal Bridge applications(s)

Vote of Commissioners: YES: 4, NO: 0.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 11th day of July, 2023.

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman

ATTEST:

Kami Moody

County Auditor

WEED BOARD

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson to enter weed board. Motion carried. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to put an enforcement on and declare the NW ¼ Section 4 T-107N – R-061W, property currently owned by Marilyn Nissen infested with noxious weeds – Canada Thistle and Leafy Spurge. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of weed board.

ORDINANCE HEARING FOR 2023-10

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve Ordinance 2023-10 regarding Open Burning Regulations.

Roll call vote: Ebersdorfer, aye; S. Larson, absent; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Peterson, aye. Motion carried.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to enter executive session at 10:32 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 10:39 a.m. The Director of Equalization office is looking to fill an administrative assistant position. Paper publishing will happen soon.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter into an agreement with Jerauld County regarding Sanborn County Ambulance Service Area. Motion carried.

The board reviewed the 2024 budget and had extensive discussion. Each request will be discussed further and finalized at future budget meetings.

Auditor Moody presented a hospital bill for an indigent county resident. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the payment for indigent resident W.W., to Robert Nelson, Attorney at Law for the settlement rate of $4,097.53. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,843,805.37

Register of Deeds $4,544.50

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,184.97

Auditor $8,414.94

Treasurer $8,690.86

States Attorney $7,097.03

Courthouse $4,086.83

Assessor $12,389.82

Register of Deeds $9,099.69

Sheriff $17,832.78

Public Welfare $1,592.57

Nurse $2,938.42

Ambulance $2,095.95

WIC $318.97

Extension Office $3,198.53

Weed $5,624.32

Drainage $322.95

Road and Bridge $33,661.46

E-911 $163.10

Emergency Management $752.23

Sobriety Testing $163.11

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $25,685.71

AFLAC, Insurance $1,596.06

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,047.40

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $96.69

BEAM, Insurance $293.77

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $469.54

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Ban, Tax Liability $15,414.68k

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $10,684.42

Accounts Management, Garnishment $43.50

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,391.92

911 INET, Radios $2,460.00

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $505.80

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $112.00

Mac’s Inc., Supplies $101.90

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,130.28

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Bridge Inspections $3,497.02

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

A-OX Welding, Supplies $47.41

All Traffic Solutions, Supplies $874.37

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $62.91

AmericInn by Wyndham Sioux Falls, Training $231.00

Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, Blood Test $130.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – D. Flowers and E. Winters $190.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $2,971.50

Brule County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Knox $2,170.00

Central Electric Coop., Utilities $384.51

Conrad Repair LLC, Repairs $70.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw $40.00

Emergency Safety ED, EMT Courses $150.00

Express 2, Fuel $68.01

Express Stop, Fuel $12.58

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $42.80

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $238.71

Golden West Industrial Supply, Supplies $255.92

Kibble Equipment, Supplies $50.75

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $97.80

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medication – J. Knox $41.34

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $294.64

Quadient Finance USA Inc., Postage $140.60

Robert Nelson Attorney Law, Indigent Medical Bill $4,097.53

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $367.47

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Remittance $625.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,164.20

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $855.90

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Membership Dues $350.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $76.00

Todd Spader, Mowing $1,035.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $71,055.53

Travis Coulthard, 4-H Building Repairs $106.76

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,591.13

Thompson Reuters-West, Law Books $498.00

Trail King Industries, Inc., Supplies $67.13

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Supplies $296.70

Waste Management, Utilities $229.92

Woony Foods, Supplies $147.62

WW Tire Service, Supplies $4,238.95

Xcel Energy, Utilities $64.71

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 1:40 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on July 27, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $103.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ50-1tb