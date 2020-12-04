By: admin

Published December 4, 2020, in Public Notices

Each year, the Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Group plans a community service project to show their appreciation to their teachers and staff during American Education Week. This year the club chose to make personalized potholders with sayings such as “Teaching is My Jam,” “Teach, Inspire, Bake,” “Teachers Change the World,” “Because Teachers Can’t Live on Apples Alone,” “You Bake the World a Better Place,” “Thank you for the Sweet Ride” (bus drivers), and “The Secret Ingredient is Always Love.” They added a brownie or cookie mix and a hand-written note with the potholder. Brownies were also served in the staff breakrooms.

