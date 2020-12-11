Woonsocket School Board proceedings

UNAPPROVED MINUTES – SPECIAL MEETING HELD NOVEMBER 24TH, 2020

Published December 11, 2020

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on November 24th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. in the commons area of the Woonsocket School.  Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, and Jodi Doering. Todd Olinger was absent.  Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Kacee Polly, Kami Moody, Armando Rodriguez, and Raleigh Larson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m.  

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

Discussion was held about amending the Woonsocket School District student close contact policy and reducing the number of required quarantine days for close contact students to seven days quarantine at home, followed by seven days of return to school with a seven-day mask requirement for the returning student.  

General discussion was held by all parties about how to best contain and reduce the spread of COVID. Superintendent Weber advised that the Board may want to table the above listed proposal until the January regular meeting in order to make it through Thanksgiving and Christmas. Discussion was held among the Board about implementing a required mask policy for the district.  

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved a school wide mask mandate effective starting November 30, 2020, and a student close contact quarantine policy of seven days. Motion carried.  

There being no further business to come before the Board, the November 24th, 2020, special board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 6:17 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.  

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH JENSEN

Elementary Lead Teacher  

