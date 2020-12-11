By: admin

Published December 11, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson and Gary Blindauer. Absent was Ray Ohlrogge. Auditor Diane Larson and Deputy Auditor Kami Moody were also present. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant for the highway, met with the board. Bridge replacements for next summer were discussed. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the following resolutions:

BRIDGE IMPROVEMENT GRANT PROGRAM

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS

WHEREAS Sanborn County wishes to submit an application(s) for consideration of award for the Bridge Improvement Grant Program:

STRUCTURE NUMBER(S) AND LOCATION(S):

56-094-010 221ST ST

3.4 East JCT SD37 & SD224

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County Certifies that the project(s) are listed in the county’s Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan*;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County agrees to pay the 20 percent match on the Bridge Improvement Grant funds;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County hereby authorizes the Bridge Improvement Grant application(s) and any required funding commitments.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the attached Bridge Improvement Grant application(s).

Vote of Commissioners/Council: Yes 4, No 0

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 1st day of December 2020.

ATTEST:

Diane Larson,

County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Chairman

BRIDGE IMPROVEMENT

GRANT PROGRAM

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS

WHEREAS, Sanborn County wishes to submit an application(s) for consideration of award for the Bridge Improvement Grant Program:

STRUCTURE NUMBER(S) AND LOCATION(S):

56-190-056 413th AVE

1.6 West & 7.0 North of Artesian

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County Certifies that the project(s) are listed in the county’s Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan*;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County agrees to pay the 20 percent match on the Bridge Improvement Grant funds;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County hereby authorizes the Bridge Improvement Grant application(s) and any required funding commitments.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the attached Bridge Improvement Grant application(s).

Vote of Commissioners/Council: Yes 4, No 0

Dated at Woonsocket, SD, this 1st day of December 2020.

ATTEST:

Diane Larson,

County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Chairman

WEED BOARD

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to convene as weed board meeting. The annual weed board meeting was held. Kogel presented the year-end weed summary. Motion was made by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to purchase a drone with infrared detection. All ayes. Motion carried.

AMBULANCE

Aaron Fink was present to discuss a washer and dryer for the ambulance shed. Due to Covid-19, PVHC will no longer be housing the county’s laundry needs. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to purchase a washer and dryer and the plumbing and electrical cost to install the appliances. All ayes. Motion carried. Appreciation for their work and dedication was expressed.

COVID-19 ABSENT POLICY

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to adopt the policy regarding the COVID-19 quarantine. Sanborn County will pay 67 percent of the hourly wage, and 33 percent will be either unpaid or leave can be used. If the employee tests positive for Covid-19, with a doctor’s note, the employee will then receive 100 percent pay as of the date of a positive test. This policy becomes effective immediately. All ayes. Motion carried.

JEFF LARSON, STATES ATTORNEY

Jeff Larson discussed some legalities regarding some drainage issues.

HEALTH INSURANCE

Nancy Fradet and Laura Neugebauer were present to propose insurance options. Motion was made by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to offer the 4000 Avera plan to Sanborn County employees. The Board will also change the coverage policy to age rated instead of composite rated and to pay 100 percent of the employee coverage and 50 percent of the of the additional family coverage. All ayes. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to offer full-time County employees, who are currently on the County’s group plan, and are 65 or older and eligible for Medicare, but not mandated, a Medicare plan and the county will reimburse that employee 40 percent of their age rated policy premium. All ayes. Motion carried.

BEADLE COUNTY JAIL AGREEMENT

Auditor Larson presented the contract between the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department and the Beadle County Sheriff’s Department, regarding jail fees for the county’s prisoners. Beginning on January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2021, the contract will remain the same as last year, at $80.00 per day. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the contract. All ayes. Motion carried.

VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER

More research will be done before a decision is made.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

(Payroll before deductions)

Commissioners $3,125.00

Auditor $9,871.18

Treasurer $6,526.41

States Attorney $4,754.84

Courthouse $4,395.14

Assessor $6,686.10

Register of Deeds $6,468.12

Sheriff $13,830.61

Public Welfare $796.71

Nurse $1,404.00

Ambulance $2,375.00

Extension Office $2,202.75

Weed $3,000.00

Drainage $135.00

Planning and Zoning $135.00

Road and Bridge $26,617.82

E-911 $67.50

Emergency Management $553.06

Election Workers, Election Expenses $3,229.48

First National Bank, Fee $27.56

Sanborn Central, Apportionment Correction $10.02

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,497.85

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $18,796.77

AFLAC, Insurance $818.70

AFLAC, Insurance $165.60

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,382.96

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $13.97

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $70.00

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $139.05

VSP, Insurance $234.05

Accounts Management Inc., Wage Garnishment $686.38

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $348.56

Colonial Life, Insurance $391.26

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $15,755.14

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $2,300.41

SYNCB/Amazon, Cell Phone $204.18

AT&T Mobility, Air Cards $12.72

Avera Health, Drug Test $96.55

Beadle County Treasurer, VSO Contract $3,750.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $26.84

Cindy Larson, Recount Board $150.00

David Wheeler, Recount Board $409.00

Dawson Construction, Garbage $252.96

DMC Wear Parts LLC, Repairs $6,810.50

ES&S, Supplies $2,140.13

Express 2, Fuel $120.98

Greenline Products, Supplies $2,486.40

KO’s, Repairs $37.58

Larson & Nipe, Office Expenses $1,250.00

Lewis Drug, Inmate Medications $34.57

McLeod’s Printing, Supplies $98.63

Med-Tech Resources, Supplies $156.32

NorthWestern Energy, Electricity $1,672.30

Office Peeps, Supplies $303.18

Route Driving Data, Supplies $13,401.48

Pheasantland Industries, Work Wear $1,894.85

Postmaster, Election Postage $30.15

Sherryl Rankin, Mileage $16.80

Sanford, Autopsy $2,100.00

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Bridge Replacement $6,681.00

South Dakota Association of Weed & Pest, Membership $50.00

Workers Compensation, Dues $21,545.00

South Dakota States Attorney Association, Dues $661.00

Steinley Real Estate Appraisal, Schooling $150.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $43.67

Todd O. Brueske Construction, Bridge Removal $31,326.00

True North Steel, Supplies $30,045.60

Tyler Technologies, Programming $3,940.38

Verizon, Cell Phone $40.01

Verizon Connect, Cell Phone $48.57

Vern Eide Ford, Repairs $653.95

Vickie Blindauer, Recount Board $165.12

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County