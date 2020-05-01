Amos Barstead

Norwalk, Calif.

By:
Published May 1, 2020, in Obituaries

Amos Merlin “Merle” Barstead, 81, of Norwalk, Calif., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, due to complications from the coronavirus.

There will be a private family burial at a later date.

Merle was born on Sept. 5, 1938 at Woonsocket to Amos and Eva (Oestrich) Barstead. He graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1956 and almost immediately moved to Los Angeles, Calif. where he resided for most of his life. 

Merle wanted to be remembered as a “seeker of knowledge” due to his lifetime of extensive worldwide travel. 

Merle is survived by his three sisters, Barbara Aldrich, Marlene (Gene) Linton and Kayleen (Darrell) Hoeck.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bill Aldrich; an aunt, as well as numerous uncles.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 3, 2020, 12:08 am
    Cloudy
    55°F
    real feel: 55°F
    humidity: 58%
    wind speed: 4 mph W
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020
    May 3, 2020 May 4, 2020 May 5, 2020 May 6, 2020 May 7, 2020 May 8, 2020 May 9, 2020
    May 10, 2020 May 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 May 13, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 15, 2020 May 16, 2020
    May 17, 2020 May 18, 2020 May 19, 2020 May 20, 2020 May 21, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 23, 2020
    May 24, 2020 May 25, 2020 May 26, 2020 May 27, 2020 May 28, 2020 May 29, 2020 May 30, 2020
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 