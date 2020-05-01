By: admin

Published May 1, 2020, in Obituaries

Amos Merlin “Merle” Barstead, 81, of Norwalk, Calif., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, due to complications from the coronavirus.

There will be a private family burial at a later date.

Merle was born on Sept. 5, 1938 at Woonsocket to Amos and Eva (Oestrich) Barstead. He graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1956 and almost immediately moved to Los Angeles, Calif. where he resided for most of his life.

Merle wanted to be remembered as a “seeker of knowledge” due to his lifetime of extensive worldwide travel.

Merle is survived by his three sisters, Barbara Aldrich, Marlene (Gene) Linton and Kayleen (Darrell) Hoeck.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bill Aldrich; an aunt, as well as numerous uncles.