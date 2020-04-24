James Starr

Lane

By:
Published April 24, 2020, in Obituaries

James “Jim” Louis Starr, 75, of Lane, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his residence. 

James was born April 25, 1944, to Dale and Thelma (Hine) Starr. He grew up on the family farm south of Alpena and graduated from Lane High School in 1962. In 1965, Jim joined the Navy in the engineering field and served for three years.

In November 1969, he married Peggy Teeslink. They had five daughters. They lived at 

several different places as he worked for different elevators. Two of his favorites included working for Ray and Adel Nissan in Lane and later Bob and Ruth Jensen.

James is survived by his five daughters, Malisa (Tucker) Jones, Tangela (Darrin) Uttecht, Jennifer (Ron) Hill, Amy (Chad) Weber and Gina Cross; his wife, Shirley; four brothers, Bob, Tom, Doug and Larry Starr; and two sisters, Kathy (Edmund) Brandenburg and JoAnn (Jan) VanDyke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Virginia (Bill) Regynski; and his first wife, Peggy.

