Ann Jensen

Huron

By:
Published October 30, 2020, in Obituaries

Ann Jensen, 91, of Huron, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Avantara Huron. 

Her visitation, with no family present, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service with family present will be held in Spring 2021.

Ann Zarifis was born on May 23, 1929, in Redfield to parents Alex and Helen (Humberia) Zarifis. She grew up in Huron, attending Washington and Jefferson grade schools, and graduating from Huron High School.

Ann married Willis Jensen in March of 1952 in Sioux City, Iowa. To this union, three children were born, Ron, Richard and Diana. Ann worked at Wagners in Huron for three years before becoming a housewife for 30 years. After moving to Sioux Falls, she was in the jewelry business for two years.

In her early years, she enjoyed gardening and planting flowers on the farm. In her later years, she enjoyed her computer and seeing friends and grandkids. She was a member of the Warren PIA and Sow Club in Woonsocket.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her children, Ron (Karen) Jensen of Oelrich, Dr. Richard (Marjorie) Jensen of Sioux Falls, and Diana (Paul) Heidgend of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; two brothers, Cleo Zarifis of Minneapolis, Minn., and Tony (Veta) Zarifis of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Helen, and her oldest brother, George.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church in Huron.

