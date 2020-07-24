By: admin

Published July 24, 2020, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on August 7, 2019, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek and Travis King, Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present was Tom Fridley.

The minutes of the July 10, 2019, meeting were read; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried. Financial Reports were read; motion to approve by King, seconded by Danek; motion carried. The following vouchers were presented for the month:

USDA – $1,116.00

Xcel Energy – $1,094.08

Artesian Fire Department – $125.00

US Treasury – $702.90

Dawson Construction Inc. – $939.04

Molly Ebersdorfer – $500.00

Tom Fridley – $770.00

Agtegra – $75.00

Insurance Store – $3.00

Dawson Construction – $6,322.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal – $29.81

Old Business:

Streets – Discussion was held on mowing and adding additional gravel to streets.

Sewer/Garbage – The Board reviewed billings.

New Business:

2020 CITY OF ARTESIAN BUDGET – First Reading – Ordinance #2020-01.

There being no further business brought before the council, meeting adjourned. The next regular meeting is scheduled for September 4, 2019, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

Published once at the approximate cost of $18.75.

SJ49-1tb