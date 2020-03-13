By: admin

Published March 13, 2020, in Public Notices

THE GOVERNING BOARD OF Diana Township does state that the above said board is unable to operate under the tax limitation measure currently in statute. We therefore OPT OUT of such tax limitation in the amount of $10,000 starting with calendar year 2020 taxes payable in the calendar year 2021. This opt out will be for five years, which will be through taxes payable in the calendar year 2026. This action has been taken by the board and approved by at least a two-thirds vote of the board.

This decision may be referred to a vote of the people upon a petition signed by at least five percent of the registered voters in the district and filed with the governing body within twenty days of the first publication of this decision.

Unless this action is referred to a vote of the people and reversed by such vote, this resolution authorizes the county auditor to spread an excess levy to raise tax dollars in the above stated amount.

Signed:

KEVIN PAGE

Board Chairman

LOWELL WORMSTADT

Board Member

Lloyd hendrix

Board Member

JEFF EBERSDORFER

Board Member

Frances effling

Board Member