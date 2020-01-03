By: admin

Published January 3, 2020, in Obituaries

Jason Knigge, 33, of Watertown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from a brain aneurysm.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 27, at Downtown Mitchell First United Methodist Church, with visitation on Thursday, Dec. 26. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements were made by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Jason Robert Knigge was born in Sioux Falls, on May 12, 1986, to Robert and Jeannette (Lehman) Knigge. He graduated from Mt. Vernon Public School in 2004.

He continued his education at Lake Area Technical Institute and graduated with an associate degree in Automotive Technology in 2007. Jason worked at Angus-Palm in Watertown as a welder. He then left to work with his father, Robert Knigge, at B & L Foods in Redfield. He later worked at Worthington Industries in Watertown.

Jason’s passion was riding his Harley, and he officially became a member of the Boozefighters Motorcycle Club in January 2019. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gaming with his friends. Beyond his rough exterior, Jason was one of those men who gave you his whole heart. He had a gentle, kind spirit, and lived and loved fiercely. He was a fun-loving, charismatic uncle, and loved his entire family. However, his daughter, Shaylin, was his world.

Jason is survived by his daughter, Shaylin Knigge of Mt. Vernon; his mother, Jeannette Knigge of Mitchell; his grandmother, Alice Lehman of Mitchell; his many sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his second family, the Swank family, and the brotherhoods he found in both the Redfield Fire Department and the Boozefighters.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, Robert Knigge; grandparents, Bob and Toyoko (Hirai) Knigge; and grandfather, Clyde Lehman.