By: admin

Published October 9, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve August 3rd, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Dawson Construction will be hauling in gravel and starting to work on streets.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to order four radios for the warning siren. Once the radios are in, it will be decided who will have the radios.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

The Board received paperwork from the Department of Energy and Natural Resources for the Permit Renewal Application. Mayor Chada was going to take the paperwork, fill it out and send it back to DENR.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

The Board received a letter from the caretakers of West Lawn Cemetery. They are in the process of applying for a grant for the removal of some dead/dying trees from the cemetery. They are asking for matching funds for the grant to help with this process.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to give $1,000.00 towards the tree removal.

Discussion was held on the lift station. The flow meter went out. Dakota Pump installed a new flow meter.

The brakes on the red truck have gone out. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, to approve to have the brakes fixed on the truck.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/Sewer: Davison Rural Water – $3,813.75 – Water Used, Brooks Oil – $11.91 Fuel for the tractor, Public Health Lab – $30.00 – Water Sample, Morgan Theeler – $52.19 – Professional Fees, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,374.70 – Health Insurance.

The next board meeting will be held on September 9th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer