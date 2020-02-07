By: admin

Published February 7, 2020, in Obituaries

Margaret Cleveland Bostelmann, 67, of Woonsocket, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wessington Springs with burial at Crow Lake Cemetery. Visitation with the family present was from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron; or visitation one hour prior to the service at the church in Wessington Springs. A scripture service began at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Margaret M. Kolousek was born on Jan. 22, 1953, in Wessington Springs to parents Pete and Ione (Hoffmann) Kolousek. She graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1971.

On Aug. 15, 1987, Maggie married Robert “Bob” Cleveland and was honored to be part of his family. Bob passed away on Oct. 30, 1998. On Dec. 1, 2012, Maggie married Harold D. Bostelmann.

Maggie worked at Pod’s Place in Woonsocket for over 15 years. Maggie loved animals and being outdoors. She enjoyed fishing and cooking and was known for her pies and baked goods, fried chicken and potato salad.

Maggie is survived by her husband, Harold of Woonsocket; her son, Wade Kolousek of Redfield; daughters, Francie (Jonathan) Friesen of Huron and Elizabeth (John) Christy of Bismarck, N.D.; four step-children; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; 12 step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Dick (Janet) Kolousek and Robert Kolousek, both of Wessington Springs; sisters, Rita Kay Kolousek of Pukwana and Carol Kolousek of Bismarck; and sister-in-law, Rita Marie Kolousek of Wessington Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Raymond Kolousek; her sister, Darlene Ford; brother-in-law, Earl Ford; sister-in-law, Linda Kolousek; nephew, Paul Ford; great-nephew, Jacob Kolousek; and great-niece, Tina Deiser.