Margaret “Maggie” Bostelmann

Woonsocket

By:
Published February 7, 2020, in Obituaries

Margaret Cleveland Bostelmann, 67, of Woonsocket, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. 

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wessington Springs with burial at Crow Lake Cemetery. Visitation with the family present was from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron; or visitation one hour prior to the service at the church in Wessington Springs. A scripture service began at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Margaret M. Kolousek was born on Jan. 22, 1953, in Wessington Springs to parents Pete and Ione (Hoffmann) Kolousek. She graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1971.

On Aug. 15, 1987, Maggie married Robert “Bob” Cleveland and was honored to be part of his family. Bob passed away on Oct. 30, 1998. On Dec. 1, 2012, Maggie married Harold D. Bostelmann.

Maggie worked at Pod’s Place in Woonsocket for over 15 years. Maggie loved animals and being outdoors. She enjoyed fishing and cooking and was known for her pies and baked goods, fried chicken and potato salad.

Maggie is survived by her husband, Harold of Woonsocket; her son, Wade Kolousek of Redfield; daughters, Francie (Jonathan) Friesen of Huron and Elizabeth (John) Christy of Bismarck, N.D.; four step-children; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; 12 step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Dick (Janet) Kolousek and Robert Kolousek, both of Wessington Springs; sisters, Rita Kay Kolousek of Pukwana and Carol Kolousek of Bismarck; and sister-in-law, Rita Marie Kolousek of Wessington Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Raymond Kolousek; her sister, Darlene Ford; brother-in-law, Earl Ford; sister-in-law, Linda Kolousek; nephew, Paul Ford; great-nephew, Jacob Kolousek; and great-niece, Tina Deiser.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 10, 2020, 5:14 am
    Clear
    17°F
    real feel: 6°F
    humidity: 90%
    wind speed: 9 mph S
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 26, 2020 January 27, 2020 January 28, 2020 January 29, 2020 January 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2020
    February 2, 2020 February 3, 2020 February 4, 2020 February 5, 2020 February 6, 2020 February 7, 2020 February 8, 2020
    February 9, 2020 February 10, 2020 February 11, 2020 February 12, 2020 February 13, 2020 February 14, 2020 February 15, 2020
    February 16, 2020 February 17, 2020 February 18, 2020 February 19, 2020 February 20, 2020 February 21, 2020 February 22, 2020
    February 23, 2020 February 24, 2020 February 25, 2020 February 26, 2020 February 27, 2020 February 28, 2020 February 29, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 