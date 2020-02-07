By: admin

Published February 7, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:30 a.m. on February 18th, 2020, in the Commissioners room, second floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance regarding Section 515, Minimum Yard Requirements. Section 515 states there shall be a side yard not less than seventy-five (75) feet. A request of a side yard of twenty (20) feet for a lean-to addition is being presented for Lot 1 in E/2SE/4 29-107-62.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605.796.4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County