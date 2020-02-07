By: admin

Published February 7, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present was Paul Larson, Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Ray Ohlrogge. Deputy Auditor Barb Regynski was also present. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes as presented. All in favor. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Foreman and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant met with the board. Kogel presented an Application for Occupancy on Right of Way of County Highways to bore under county roads from Vantage Point. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the application. All ayes. Motion carried. Ron Gillen, Brosz Engineering, joined the meeting with preliminary specs for replacing the culvert south of the 4-H Building. Discussion was held on how to replace the culvert by diverting the water. Local contractors will be invited to the meeting on February 4th for a pre-bid meeting. Eric Prunty will be here from Brosz Engineering. After the meeting, specs will be finalized and bids will be let. Discussion was held on which bridges will be replaced with the grant received from the state for $168,770.53. Sheri will work on a suggested plan for the state. Mendenhall reported that the courthouse parking lot will need to be sealed this summer.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

At 10:15 a.m., motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to go into executive session. All ayes. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared an end to executive session at 10:30 a.m.

AGTEGRA

Agtegra requested permission to land aerial application aircrafts on county roads. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to deny permission. All ayes. Motion carried.

CHARLES MIX COUNTY JAIL

Deputy Auditor Regynski presented a prisoner care contract for the year 2020 with Charles Mix County Jail. Sanborn County agrees to pay Charles Mix County $65.00 per prisoner-day. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve this contract. All ayes. Motion carried.

BEADLE COUNTY JAIL

Deputy Auditor Regynski presented a prisoner care contract for the year 2020 with Beadle County Jail. Sanborn County agrees to pay Beadle County $80.00 per prisoner-day. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to appove this contract. All ayes. Motion carried.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried:

Huron Regional Medical Center, Wage Garnish $296.61

First National Bank, Tax Liability $1,974.77

State Treasurer, Sales Tax $68.75

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Mod and Preservation $88.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $28,713.47

Towns, Townships, Schools, James River Water, and T&C, Monthly Remittance $51,505.03

Huron Regional Medical Center, Wage Garnish $296.61

First National Bank, Tax Liability $1,964.13

A-OX Welding, Oxygen Cylinders $342.89

SYNCB/Amazon, Supplies $68.33

AT&T Mobility, Air Cards $127.98

Beadle County Auditor, Victim Witness Advocate $1,137.50

Beadle County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $240.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies $565.31

Brooks Oil Co., Propane Contract $3,825.00

Center for Education & Employment Law, Subscription Renewal $159.00

Central Electric Co-op, Electricity $307.69

Certified Languages International, Interpreting Fees $16.50

Civil Air Patrol Magazine, Subscription Renewal $95.00

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stone, Quarterly Support $625.00

Dakota Two Way, Supplies $83.20

Dawson Construction Inc., Garbage $264.34

South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Teletype Service $2,340.00

Express 2, Fuel $122.05

Farmers Elevator, Fuel $5,216.86

Feistner Gravel & Excavation, Drainage Work and Gravel $4,850.00

Marla Feistner, Supplies $43.89

First National Bank Omaha, Fuel $80.68

Huron Ambulance Service, Prisoner Ambulance Bill $1,088.10

Innovative Office Solutions, Supplies $170.30

KO’s, Oil Change/Battery $306.34

Lake County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $1,575.00

Larson & Nipe, Office Expenses $1,250.00

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Lincoln Auto, Tow Fees $825.00

Mail Finance, Postage Machine Rent $588.00

McLeod’s Printing, Supplies $139.90

Mid-States Organized Crime, Membership $100.00

NorthWestern Energy, Electricity $3,122.62

Office Peeps, Supplies $845.04

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $670.34

Planning & Development District III, Soil Report $12,646.00

Sherryl Rankin, Supplies $57.34

Mitchell Area Safehouse, Quarterly Support $1,300.02

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $17.38

Santel Communications, Phone and Internet $1,077.33

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Dues $1,303.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Dues $689.85

South Dakota States Attorney Association, Dues $661.00

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $2,490.00

United Laboratories, Supplies $485.56

Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone $24.46

Waste Management, Garbage $192.00

Woonsocket City, Water/Sewer $90.92

Xcel Energy, Electricity $338.66

Gary Zell’s Auto Glass, Windshields $470.00

There being no further business, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Barb Regynski

Sanborn County

Deputy Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County