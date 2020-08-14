By: admin

Published August 14, 2020, in Obituaries

Robert Lee “R.L.” Larson, 75, of Woonsocket passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Visitation was Wednesday Aug. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a scripture service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Eventide Cemetery at Woonsocket with military rites by the Woonsocket American Legion and the South Dakota National Guard Honor Guard.

Robert Lee Larson was born July 13, 1945, to Arthur and Leona “Babe” Larson in Woonsocket. He was the oldest of seven children. He attended Woonsocket High School and graduated in 1964.

Robert “R.L.” married April JoAnn Beigh on Aug. 12, 1967. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Redfield where he worked for the Game, Fish and Parks. Life then brought the couple back to Woonsocket, where they raised their family. They had three daughters and one son, Deanne, Marvie, Ryan and Rebecca. Robert devoted his life to his family, farming and law enforcement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the National Guard, and served as Deputy Sheriff and Sheriff for many years.

Robert enjoyed growing a huge garden every year and was proud of it. His favorite time of the year was when he and his family would pick strawberries, cucumbers and tomatoes for canning. The family also went on several camping trips where square dancing was the main event. Hunting, fishing, and playing cards were also a preferred pastime. In his later years, he loved taking his grandchildren fishing. He passed on his knowledge of tying the best knot and how to reel in the biggest fish.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife of almost 53 years, April; his children, Deanne (Eric) Booth of Pierre, Marvie Larson of Huron, Ryan Larson of Woonsocket, and Rebecca (Jason) Potrament of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren; his mother, Leona; his brothers, Jerry (Sharon) Larson, Dan (Jannet) Larson, and Alan Larson; his sister, Linda (Randy) Verba; his sister-in-law, Sue Larson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur; father-in-law, Clayton; mother-in-law, Elaine; his brothers, Marion and Marvin, and his nephew, Troy.