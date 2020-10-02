By: admin

Published October 2, 2020, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 7:09 p.m. in the Sanborn Central gymnasium with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean via phone, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting August 10, 2020, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, August 1, 2020: $464,009.49. Receipts: taxes $6,006.40, penalties/interest $69.76, interest $55.18, other pupil $150.03; other $13,476.55, state fines $502.47, state aid $49,116.00, admission $1,983.00; annual $266.00; Medicaid ADM payment $1,096.99; gross rec – elect $33,342.12. Expenditures: $132,724.29, manual journal entry $88.18. Balance, August 31, 2020: $437,261.52. CorTrust Savings balance, August 1, 2020: $50,421.08. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, August 31, 2020: $50,421.08.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, August 1, 2020: $842,707.78. Receipts: taxes $429.25, penalties/interest $7.32, interest $106.41. Expenditures: $21,057.47. Balance, August 31, 2020: $822,193.29. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, August 1, 2020: $269,586.94. Receipts: taxes $1,248.89, penalties/interest $10.41, interest $33.50, Medicaid ADM payment $92.00. Expenditures: $13,338.66. Balance, August 31, 2020: $257,633.08.

Food Service Fund balance, August 1, 2020: $18,515.34. Receipts: interest $1.97, student meals $3,360.00, adult meals $84.50, ala carte $1,095.00, manual journal entry $437.61. Expenditures: $6,527.57. Balance, August 31, 2020: $16,966.85.

Enterprise Fund balance, August 1, 2020: $2,762.92. Receipts: preschool tuition $2,050.00, rebates-food $437.61. Expenditures: $4,002.20, manual journal entry $437.61. Balance, August 31, 2020: $810.72.

Trust and Agency Funds balance, August 1, 2020: $85,057.25. Receipts: $5,003.24. Expenditures: $14,817.16. Balance, August 31, 2020: $75,243.33.

Scholarship Fund balance, August 1, 2020: $11,216.31. Receipts: interest $0.40. Expenditures: $1,500.00. Balance, August 31, 2020: $9,716.71. Peters Scholarship balance: $9,716.71; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of September, 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $137,849.15;

Special Education: $15,135.54;

Food Service: $6,658.35;

Enterprise Fund: $3,964.55.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business, document fee $30.36, colored copies $710.59; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $34.78; Activate Learning, middle school science supply $328.78; Associated School Boards of South Dakota, virtual convention registration $300.00; Auto Glass Express, bus windows/install $745.00; Brightarrow Technologies, digital dialer $250.00; Brooks Oil, 1,388 gallon liquid propane $1,249.20; Bulkbookstore, high school novels $1,025.25; CarQuest Auto, bus supply $143.88; Central Electric, July electricity $2,988.01, August electricity $3,063.76; Chesterman Co., pop $96.04; Clayton’s Repair, bus tires $2,123.52; Cole Paper, disinfectant $2,806.42; Conrad Repair, professional service $65.00; CorTrust, air cards $120.03; Country Pumper, lawn mower gas $10.50, inservice meal $280.00; Daily Republic, periodical $172.64; Dawson Construction, garbage service three months $759.63; Direct Digital Control, professional service $520.00; Goodwill of the Great Plains, shred service $39.00; Hauff Mid-America Sports, football equipment $919.70; Heartland Paper, janitor supply $3,836.18;

[IMPREST FUND: Brent Arntzen, football referee $125.00; Colin Boone, football referee/mile $208.16; Greg Carlson, football referee $125.00; Candi Danek, football clock $30.00; Rich Danek, football clock $30.00; Tate Deinert, junior varsity football referee $35.00; Corey Flatten, seventh football referee $25.00, eighth football referee $25.00, junior varsity football referee $35.00; Herbie Koerner, football referee $125.00; Charley Larson, seventh grade football referee $25.00, eighth grade football referee $25.00, junior varsity football referee $35.00; Tim McCain, seventh grade football referee $25.00, eighth grade football referee $25.00, junior varsity football referee $35.00; Perry Moody, football chain $30.00; Lakin Neugebauer, football referee $125.00; Jeremy Uecker, football chain $30.00; Rod Vermeulen, football chain $30.00];

Impulse Souvenirs, face masks $1,604.00; Innovative Office Solutions, high school supply $302.45, middle school supply $4.92, elementary supply $187.87, library supply $16.81; K&D Busing, bus lease $172.53; MacDoctors, repair mac PC $90.00; McGraw Hill, high school test/quizzes $34.22; Menards, elementary supply $24.80, janitor supply $190.39; Mid-Dakota Technologies, August tech support $150.00; MRMB House, janitor supply $1,369.46; Parker School District, superintendent dues $60.00; Popplers Music, band supply $46.90; Premier Equipment, lawn mower blades $126.82, bus supply $394.53; Public Health Laboratory, water test $30.00; Push Pedal Pull, repair tread mill $1,047.00; RAC Industries, desk shields $6,900.00; Riddell, football supply $3,205.71; Runnings, janitor supply $130.58; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $76.66, vacancy ads $100.00; Santel Communications, phone $242.32; Cheryl Schmit, Kindergarten shields $41.45; Scholastic Inc, elementary scholastic news $6.06; School Specialty, elementary supply $20.55, band supply $70.32, janitor supply $200.80; Staples, copier paper $106.47, membership $300.00; Teacher Innovations, planbook $216.00; Uline, janitor supply $294.90; Kayla Vetter, portable cart $96.21; Walmart, high school supply $14.88; WheelCo, bus air filters $396.54; Steven Whitney, nine bus inspections $450.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $932.03; Burnison Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling, new water heater $11,296.51; Dakota Pro Striping, paint parking stripes $816.33; Green Eggs and Ram, projector $2,273.02; Mackin Education Resources, library books $1,129.97; Oliver & Andy Books, library books $603.95; Popplers Music, digital piano $3,730.99; Proseal Inc., parking mat in front $45,682.42; Riverside Technologies, five computers $2,872.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Riverside Insights, supply $308.07.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Darrington Water Conditioning, July/August SS tank $48.00; Earthgrains Baking, bread $45.61; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $350.99; Heartland Paper, supply $131.50; Reinhart Foodservice, food $1,943.21, supply $475.55; Woony Foods, food $4.47.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Innovative Office Solutions, supply $179.29; School Specialty, supply $107.96; Teacher Innovations, planbook $13.50.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

•The year is off to a great start. All staff and students are following the guidelines within the school’s COVID Plan. They have the equipment and materials available to all students should the need occur for a move to distance learning.

•The student count, as of September 10th, is 199 (27 colony students, 25 preschool – 15 first year) making our state count 184.

•Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held on September 17th (Bonus points will be awarded for those students whose parents attend or make contact with the teachers). Parents will be given the option to schedule a video or phone conference should they not want to attend in person.

•September 18th is a scheduled day off.

•The first extra help day will be on October 2nd.

•The janitorial staff as well as the teaching staff are doing a great job of cleaning, promoting good habits, and adhering to protocols. The district continues to use the materials acquired for cleaning and will continue to obtain what is needed.

•Striping of the new parking lot was completed. Striping of the back-parking lot was postponed due to weather and will be rescheduled.

•Fall activities have begun and continue to progress without any issues. The coaches are doing a good job of monitoring their athletes and using the protocols that are in place.

•Gravel has been brought in to help level off the concrete pad of the concession area. Thanks to Curtis Adams for leveling it.

•Thank you to the Sanborn Central Booster Club for the lanyards that they provided for staff and students for use with their masks.

•Homecoming is the week of September 21-25. As of now, the school plans to participate in regular activities throughout the week, including the parade in Woonsocket on September 25th. More information, including the theme and dress up day schedules will be available soon. The Sanborn Central Booster Club will be providing lunch on September 25th, as usual, which is always a welcomed treat for the staff and students!

•The BOX TOPS fund program was used to purchase a digital piano for the music program. Thank you to all who have and continue to donate to this by submitting those Box Tops!

Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

•There are twenty-seven students at the colony – no eighth grade students this year. There are twenty-five preschool students – eight students come Monday through Friday. The school receives state funding for 10 students. The remainder of them attend Monday through Thursday. Two new students from Georgia enrolled (a girl in fourth, a boy in second).

•One family has chosen to e-learn this year. Two families have voluntarily quarantined due to being considered close contacts of COVID-19. There have been several allergies and flu-like symptoms throughout the school. One family chose to remain home for two weeks after the state fair and e-learn.

•Marla will not be conducting a flu clinic at school this year. If anyone wants their child(ren) to get a flu shot, they are available through your physicians, and we encourage you to do that soon.

•Homecoming is September 21-25. Sanborn Central will participate in the parade in Woonsocket.

Discussion Item:

•Tax levy request to the county auditors for taxes payable in 2021 as follows: AG $1.443; OO $3.229; OTH $6.682; General Fund Opt Out $600,000.00; Special Education $300,000.00; Capital Outlay $100,000.00.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the designation of all district staff members as “essential workers.”

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the contract of Todd Welch, in the position of Ag Instructor, Extended 15 days Ag Instructor, and FFA Advisor for the 2020/2021 school year. Enfield abstained.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve a lane change for Kayla Vetter, from BA to BA15 $41,165.00.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the designs proposed by the Sanborn Central Booster Club for new signs for the school property as proposed.

Sanborn Central Staff Contracts Amended in August for 2020-2021:

Administration: Justin Siemsen, superintendent/high school principal $76,954.92; Connie Vermeulen, elementary/middle school principal $61,419.30; Certified Staff: Nikki Dawson, middle school teacher $40,356; Jenny Easton, vocal music teacher $43,311 (shared); Marci Farmer, middle school science-health/elementary computer teacher $44,346; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, middle school/high school teacher $41,481, oral interpretation advisor $1,500 (shared); Corey Flatten, high school teacher $41,686, SCW co-op head track coach $3,165 (shared); Rachael Foster, colony teacher $45,963; John Harless, colony teacher $42,913; Jeannette Knigge, colony teacher $42,667; Jennifer Larson, elementary teacher $45,940; Tim McCain, middle school/high school math/physical education teacher $45,940; Kelly McClane, speech therapist $47,986 (shared); Jenna Miller, elementary teacher $40,856; Robin Moody, elementary teacher $44,713, SCW co-op junior varsity girls basketball $2,880 (shared); Krista Moore, elementary teacher $44,346; Jill Reimer, elementary teacher $47,577; Paula Sanderson, K-12 special education teacher $46,349; Cheryl Schmit, elementary teacher $46,349; Kim Sevareid, preschool teacher $41,848; Kayla Vetter, title I teacher $40,765; Todd Welch, ag teacher $41,146 (shared), extended days ag teacher $3,467.40 (shared), FFA advisor $3,475 (shared); Leah Wienbar, high school teacher $41,565; Megan Wilson, high school teacher $42,606, SCW co-op assistant volleyball coach $2,880.

Classified Staff: Shawna Baysinger, special education paraprofessional – colony $13.35 per hour; Laura Conrad, head cook-manager $31,518; Lanette Dean, district paraprofessional – colony $14.20 per hour; Wanda Effling, district paraprofessional $14.88 per hour; Jolene Enfield, librarian aide $16.84 per hour; Vickie Fox, district paraprofessional $15.44 per hour; Gary Goudy, bus driver $19,289.02, bus maintenance $5,465.22; Grant Goudy, bus driver $17,136; Judy Hemminger, bus driver $19,289.02; Laura Licht, administrative assistant $12.70 per hour; Tina Luthi, dishwasher/cook helper/janitor helper $16.22 per hour; Diane Jensen-Moody, special education paraprofessional $14.75 per hour; Kate Schelske, bus driver $15,666.97; Mark Seitz, cleaning custodian $33,041.37; Rita Trebil, special education paraprofessional $15.12 per hour; Ashly Uecker, special education paraprofessional $15.90 per hour; Mary Unterbrunner, assistant cook $16.22 per hour; Gary Willman, bus driver $13,279.79; Vicki Zellmer, custodian $12.99 per hour.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Adams, seconed by Enfield, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 9:09 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair