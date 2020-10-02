By: admin

Published October 2, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, and Gary Blindauer. Absent was Ray Ohlrogge. Auditor Diane Larson was also present. Motion by Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant for the highway, met with the board. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to accept the quote of Brooks Oil for 9,000 gallons of propane for $.75 per gallon. All ayes. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay for three six-foot arched culverts on a township road on 396th Ave and just north of 243rd St through the creek crossing. The township will pay for the installation. All ayes. Motion carried.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT GRANTS

Jason Coenen, Emergency Management Director, will apply for a Homeland Security Grant in the amount of $24,450.68 for computers in the vehicles. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to supplement the emergency management budget for $24,450.68 for the grant money. All ayes. Motion carried.

PLAT

Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, presented a plat for Jay and Trudy Larson for Lots 2A, 2B & 2C, A Subdivision of Lot 2, a replat of Kilcoin Addition in the W/2 NW/4 27-107-61. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the plat. All ayes. Motion carried.

4-H BUILDING

Paula Larson, 4-H Leader, and Xavier Baysinger, 4-H Member, spoke to the board about the changes in 4-H because of COVID-19.

CELL PHONE

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to reimburse Sheri Kogel, Highway Dept, for $50.00 per month and Peri Clendening, Sheriff’s Office for $25.00 per month for use of their cell phone for county business. All ayes. Motion carried.

ADOPT BUDGET

Changes in the budget are the tax amount that will be $1,831,165, and Cash Applied that will be $1,104,029. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION 20-12

WHEREAS, (7-21-5 THRU 13), SDCL provides that the Board of County Commissioners shall each year prepare a Provisional Budget of all contemplated expenditures and revenues of the County and all its institutions and agencies for such fiscal year, and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners did prepare a Provisional Budget and cause same to be published by law, and

WHEREAS, due and legal notice has been given to the meeting of the Board of County Commissioners for the consideration of such Provisional Budget and all changes, eliminations, and additions have been made there to

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that such provisional budget as amended and all its purposes, schedules, appropriations, amounts, estimates, and all matters therein set forth, SHALL BE APPROVED AND ADOPTED AS THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE APPROPRIATION AND EXPENDITURES FOR Sanborn County, South Dakota, and all its institutions and agencies for calendar year beginning January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2021, and the same is hereby approved and adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, the 22nd day of September, 2020. The Annual Budget so adopted is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the county auditor Sanborn County, South Dakota. The accompanying taxes are levied by Sanborn County for the year January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021.

County Tax Levy for General Fund is 2.900, for Road & Bridge Opt Out is 0.554. This levy has not been approved by the Department of Revenue.

Aye 4, Nay 0.

SUPPLEMENT BUDGETS

Auditor Larson presented the following requests to supplement the budgets: Drainage in the amount of $72,672.50 for two donations received for cleaning ditches; Elections in the amount of $2,532.83 for grant money received; Sheriff in the amount of $16,812.69 for insurance reimbursement for damaged vehicle; and Courthouse, $24,700 for tuck pointing. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to supplement the budgets. All ayes. Motion carried.

BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,755,511.75

Register of Deeds $2,382.50

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried.

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,418.95

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Mod & Preservation $104.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $73,151.35

Towns, Townships, Schools, T&C, James River Water, Monthly Distribution $30,695.08

3-D Specialties Inc., Signs $604.46

A-O Welding, Cylinders $41.04

SYNCB/Amazon, Supplies $390.93

AT&T Mobility, Cell Phone $56.11

Beadle County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $13,960.00

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $1,136.52

Brosz Engineering Inc., Hydraulic Survey $587.50

Butler Machinery Co., Supplies $754.50

Central Electric Cooperative, Electricity $316.67

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Attorney $1,569.30

Commercial Asphalt, Hot Mix $152.40

Dakota Two Way, Supplies $55.00

Davison County Sheriff Office, Prisoner Care $475.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test $80.00

Detco Industries Inc., Supplies $1,498.47

Express 2, Fuel $58.30

Express Stop, Fuel $15.53

Farnams Genuine Parts, Supplies $217.84

Cory Feistner, Clean Ditch 34 $71,672.50

First National Bank, Registration Fee $100.00

Thomas Fridley, Registration Fee $60.00

Growmark Inc., Supplies $126.00

Heinemann Restoration Inc., Tuck Pointing $24,700.00

Melissa Heinen, Blood Draw $80.00

Kinsco, Supplies $478.96

KO’s, Tow Bill/Tires $891.85

Lincoln Auto, Wrecker Service $4,330.00

Local Lumber Co., Supplies $122.99

Marshall & Swift, Handbook $2,238.10

McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Ink Stamps $116.35

NorthWestern Energy, Electricity $1,269.61

Office Peeps, Supplies $558.87

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $239.61

Pomp’s Tire Service, Tires $2,536.86

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, Blood Test $367.00

Santel Communications, Phone and Internet $1,082.78

Audra Scheel, Travel Expense $159.37

Seachange Print Innovations, Thumb Drives $206.66

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publication $623.95

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,040.00

Verizon Connect, Monthly Fee $48.57

Waste Management, Garbage $192.00

Williams Musical & Office Equipment, Copier Repair $127.00

WW Tire Service, Tires $5,046.68

Xcel Energy, Electricity $33.83

First National Bank, Direct Deposit $55.12

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Diane LarsonSanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County