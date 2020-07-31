By: admin

Published July 31, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present was Paul Larson, Steve Larson, Ray Ohlrogge, and Gary Blindauer. Auditor Diane Larson was also present. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

Maria Schwader, Legislative Audit, presented her opening remarks to the board.

CHN

Marla Feistner, Community Health Nurse, met with the board to give her semi-annual report.

COURTS

Jeff Larson, States Attorney, visited with the board on behalf of Judge Pardy for an update to the courtroom. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to connect the sound system to the ITV to provide for social distancing at the expense of approximately $1,000.00. Judge Pardy gave permission to use the funds from Law Library. This may be an eligible expense for COVID 19. All ayes. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Kogel presented a quote from Feistner Gravel & Excavation for $24,000.00 to replace the Hetland Culvert at the corner of 417th Ave and 226th St. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to accept the quote. All ayes. Motion carried.

PLATS AND EASEMENTS

Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, met with the board. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to meet as a Board of Adjustment. All ayes. Motion carried. Farris presented a variance application for Justin and Lori Dean for a plat described as Lot 1 of Dean’s First Addition SE/4SE/4SW/4 10-106-60 which will be 2.14 acres instead of the required ten acres. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the variance. All ayes. Motion carried. Farris presented a variance application for Justin and Lori Dean for minimum yard requirement of less than 75’ for side yard for the SE/4SE/4SW/4 less Lot 1 of Dean’s First Addition in 10-106-60. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the variance. All ayes. Motion carried. Farris also presented a variance application for Justin and Lori Dean for selling 2.14 acres out of a 10-acre piece for SE/4SE/4SW/4 10106-60 leaving original plat at 7.86 acres. The minimum lot requirement is 10 acres. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the application. All ayes. Motion carried. A plat was presented for Justin and Lori Dean for Lot 1 of Dean’s First Addition in the SE/4SE/4SW/4 10-106-60 for 2.14 acres. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the plat. All ayes. Motion carried. Presented was a variance application for Jim Steichen for less than 25’ front yard for a detached garage with an attached car port more than 1,200 square feet in size at Lots 13-14, Blk 44 OP, Woonsocket. It was determined by the Planning and Zoning board to allow the variance if the garage was moved one foot to the east to be in line with other structures on that street running north and south. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the variance. All ayes. Motion carried. Steichen also applied for a conditional use for the garage with attached carport of 1,260 square footage which is more than the 1,200 square feet allowed. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the conditional use. All ayes. Motion carried.

MALT BEVERAGE

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the malt beverage license for Scott Wells doing business as Al’s Place. All ayes. Motion carried.

PUETZ CONSTRUCTION

Puetz Construction met with the board to discuss the plans for building an addition to the courthouse.

BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried.

South Dakota Department of Health, Quarterly Nurse Payment $1,335.52

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Mod & Preservation $108.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $52,896.54

Huron Regional Medical Center, Wage Garnish $305.97

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,322.40

Towns, Townships, Schools, James River Water, and T&C Fire, Monthly Disbursement $99,748.84

Miles Chevrolet, Chevrolet Tahoe $39,699.00

Applied Concepts Inc., Supplies $852.00

Beadle County Auditor, Victims Witness Advocate $1,137.50

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies $115.08

Butler Machinery Co., Payment on CAT 140M3’s $108,642.28

Dakota Two Way, Radio $921.22

ES&S, Supplies $1,959.97

Express 2, Supplies $13.98

First National Bank, Supplies $153.00

Hasche Construction, Crushed Gravel $22,985.83

Mark Katterhagen, Mental Illness Hearing $15.00

KO’S, Supplies $196.45

Lewis & Clark Behavorial, BMI Intake $178.00

Lucy Lewno, Mental Illness Hearing $166.50

Darcy Lockwood, Mental Illness Hearing $15.00

McLeod’s Printing, Supplies $298.90

Michael Johnson Construction, Crushed Rock $2,548.91

NorthWestern Energy, Electricity $1,296.14

Nutrient Ag Solutions, Supplies $5,830.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $488.19

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $278.08

Quadient Leasing USA, Postage Machine Rent $588.00

Mitchell Area Safehouse, Quarterly Support $90.00

Sanford Health Center for Learning, EMT Training $1,300.00

Audra Scheel, Expenses $246.20

South Dakota Human Services, Involuntary Committal $600.00

Streicher’s Inc., Batteries $209.89

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publication $145.48

Trail King Industries, Supplies $145.92

United Laboratories, Supplies $1,564.25

Verizon Connect, Monthly Fee $48.57

Thomson Reuters-West, Subscription $1,667.42

Woony Foods, Supplies $18.05

Yankton County Treasurer, Mental Illness Hearing $122.50

SURPLUS PROPERTY

Auditor Larson reported that Curt Anderson said he would be unable to take the mower because of other financial obligations. The next highest bid was made by Kevin Schlenker for $1,000.00. Schlenker accepted the mower.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County