Published July 31, 2020, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

JUVENILE DIVISION

THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, ON BEHALF OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES, IN THE INTERESTS OF NAIRUBI KLICH (DOB 06/27/2013), TYBERIUS KLICH (DOB 08/26/2016) AND MARLEE KLICH (DOB 12/29/2017) MINOR CHILDREN, ALLEGED ABUSE AND NEGLECTED CHILDREN, AND CONCERNING LACEY KLICH PARENT, TIMOTHY REED AND MIGUEL HECTOR MORENO, CUSTODIANS, RESPONDENTS

55JUV 20-1

SUMMONS

To the children and their parents, guardian, or other respondents, GREETINGS:

Pursuant to SDCL 26-7A-44, you are hereby notified that a verified Petition has been filed in the above named Court in which it is represented to the Court that the above named children are abused and neglected for reasons set forth in said Petition, a copy of which is attached and incorporated herein.

You are further notified that the Court has set said Petition for hearing at the Court House in Woonsocket, South Dakota, on the 9th day of September, 2020, at 9:30 o’clock a.m.

You are hereby notified to be and appear in person or by your attorney before this Court at said time to show cause why the Petition should not be sustained and why the prayer of the Petition should not be granted. Your failure to appear shall be deemed an admission of the allegations contained in the petition.

You are further hereby notified that the children and their parents, guardian, or other respondents who are the subject of the Petition have the right to an atttorney at all stages of the proceedings;

You are further hereby notified that if the Petition alleges the children to be abused or neglected children, the termination of parental rights is a possible remedy under the proceeding. In the case where the Petition alleges the children to be abused or neglected children, the children may not be required to personally appear unless otherwise required by the Court;

Witness my hand and seal of said Court this 21st day of July, 2020.

BY THE COURT:

JEFFREY D. LARSON

Sanborn County

State’s Attorney

ATTEST:

JILLIAN SHELDON

Clerk of Courts

(SEAL)