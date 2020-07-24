By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on July 13th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Commons area of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Jodi Doering and Todd Olinger. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the meeting agenda with two additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on June 8th, 2020, and the special meeting held on June 24th, 2020, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented and the June 2020 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $692,704.44; Add receipts: Taxes $40,310.43; Interest $673.14; Other local $684.22; State $103,469.88; Federal $133.10; Total to be accounted for: $837,975.21; less disbursements $103,946.81; Cash balance: $734,028.40; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $182,017.10; plus accounts receivable $181,642.94; Fund balance: $733,654.24.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,275,432.28; Add receipts: Taxes $35,598.62; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,311,030.90; less disbursements $100,006.07; Cash balance: $1,211,024.83; less accounts payable $600.00 Fund balance: $1,210.424.83.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $548,901.83; Add receipts: Taxes $21,556.45; Other local $72.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $570,530.28; less disbursements $68,331.60; less adjust for refund $1,070.06; Cash balance: $501,128.62; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $45,122.94; plus accounts receivable $60,371.00; Fund balance: $516,376.68.

PENSION, Beginning balance: $0.00; Add receipts: Taxes $0.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $0.00; less disbursements $0.00; Cash balance: $0.00; Fund balance: $0.00.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $89,062.49; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $1,971.15; Adult receipts $208.15; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.75; Other local $0.00; State $500.96; Federal reimbursement $12,342.40; Total to be accounted for: $104,088.90; less disbursements $9,407.39; Cash balance: $94,681.51; Less contracts/accounts payable $11,746.94; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $82,934.57.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $111,840.28; Add receipts: Other local $980.00; Total to be accounted for: $112,820.28; less disbursements $6,776.95; Cash balance: $106,043.33; Less contracts/accounts payable $13,345.79; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $92,697.54.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $23,583.90; Add receipts: Interest $0.98; Pupil activities $165.00; Total to be accounted for: $23,749.88; less disbursements $180.00; Fund balance: $23,569.88.

Salaries and benefits for the month of June 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $132,814.12

Special Education: $20,763.22

Enterprise #53: $6,758.95

Food Service: $5,959.52

GENERAL FUND

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SOUTH DAKOTA, 2020-21 DUES $872.84

AT&T, CELL PHONE $84.13

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $34.10

CSIP, SUMMER READING PROGRAM SUPPLIES $128.80

DICK’S WELDING, WELD PUMP MOUNT $100.00

DUNN, BEV, REIMBURSEMENT – LIBRARY BINS $295.97

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI-BUSES/LAWNMOWER $123.95

FIRST TO FINISH, SANITIZER/THERMOMETERS – COVID GRANT $4,028.24

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $70.49

[IMPREST FUND:

RESTORE – RAPID CITY, STACKING CHAIRS (45) $180.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $180.00]

IMPULSE SOUVENIRS, POLY MASKS (600) – COVID GRANT $1,804.00

KO’S PRO SERVICE, VEHICLE/MINI-BUS/MOWER MAINTENANCE $129.86

KORBEL, MITCH, REIMBURSEMENT – EXTRA TEXTBOOKS $135.71

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT FEES $150.00

LOCAL LUMBERPAINT, SUPPLIES/GOV. BUILDING RAILING $326.92

MENARDS, PAINT/SUPPLIES $249.47

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $2,632.15

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $8.00

QUILL CORPORATION, SUPPLIES $708.81

RIDDELL – ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL EQUIPMENT RECERTIFICATION $1,625.20

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, LAPTOPS (50)-COVID 19 GRANT $34,549.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $470.00

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $176.81

SCHOLASTIC, CLASSROOM MAGAZINES $994.73

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, STATE NURSE CONTRACTED SERVICES $55.80

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR – UNEMPLOYMENT DIVISION, UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIM $200.00

SOUTH DAKOTA TEACHER PLACEMENT CENTER, TEACHER PLACEMENT WEBSITE FEE $435.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT $241.31

SHI INTERNATIONAL, WINDOWS SITE LICENSES $1,618.59

TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION, MEMBERSHIP DUES-2020-21 $920.00

US POST OFFICE, PO BOX RENT $94.00

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $310.52

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICES $414.00

WOONY FOODS, COMPUTER SUPPLIES $13.98

Fund Total: $54,182.38

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,370.42

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, FREEZER/REMODEL PROJECT $29,984.00

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN, K-8 MATH CURRICULUM – SITE LIC./TRAINING $46,529.54

MCGRAW-HILL, ENGLISH CURRICULUM SEVENTH THROUGH 12TH $12,975.18

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC., ANNUAL MAINTENANCE FEE – FISCAL $3,550.00

U.S. BANK ST. PAUL, PAYING AGENT FEE $600.00

Fund Total: $95,009.14

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, AUDIBLE BOOK FEE $15.92

LIFEQUEST, CLIENT SERVICES $1,318.21

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, CLIENT SERVICES $3,114.78

Fund Total: $4,448.91

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

EXPRESS 2, GAS – DRIVER’S ED $269.16

Fund Total: $269.16

FOOD SERVICE

SIMPLY GOOD FOOD LLC, PROCUREMENT/MENU SOFTWARE LICENSE $3,295.00

Fund Total: $3,295.00

Chris Selland gave the financial report. All funds were under budget for the 2019-2020 school year except for the Food Service Fund (purchase of a new walk-in freezer and a change in employee benefits) and the pension fund, which was a transfer to the general fund and included additional pension fund delinquent taxes collected from the county.

Superintendent Weber reported on the Associated School Boards of South Dakota conference that will be held virtually this year in August and also reviewed the preliminary school reopening plan. Discussion was held on the plan with the understanding that the plan will be subject to change if conditions require. The plan will be sent to district parents. There is a staff meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 14th, and the reopening plan will be reviewed. Staff will discuss options and offer ideas for keeping our students/staff as safe as possible. Protective equipment has been purchased along with masks for all students/staff, but masks will be optional for students and staff. All parents/visitors entering the school during the school day will be required to wear a mask. All students and staff will record temperature readings every morning in their first period class. Additional cleaning and disinfecting measures will be implemented.

Board member Lisa Snedeker advised that she had nominated K&D Bus Service for an ASBSD award for donating the total cost of bus transportation (several buses) to Pierre when the students went to request a stop sign at the three-mile corner accident site. The award was presented to K&D Busing. She also updated the Board on the Community Learning Center Daycare.

Lead Elementary Teacher Sarah Jensen advised that the new K-8 math curriculum has been received and preliminary K-6 enrollment is 125 students. Also, Kindergarten round-up will be held on July 28th at the elementary school.

Discussion was held on a possible virtual meeting in lieu of the traditional back to school open house and ways to make students comfortable with the changed environment they will be facing when school starts.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, the Board approved an additional line item budget supplement for general fund guidance (2019-2020 school year) for $600.00. Source of the supplement is reserve funds. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Todd Olinger, the 2019-2020 Board of Education was officially adjourned and Superintendent Weber was appointed as temporary Board Chair. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker with a second by Neal Hiemstra to approve the appointment of Jason White as Board Chair for the 2020-2021 school term. Motion carried.

The Board approved the following appointments for 2020-2021 on a motion by Jodi Doering seconded by Neal Hiemstra:

Vice Chair – Lisa Snedeker;

Negotiations Committee – Todd Olinger and Jodi Doering;

Buildings and Grounds Committee – Neal Hiemstra and Jason White;

Vocational Agriculture Representative – Lisa Snedeker;

Legislative District Representative/ASBSD delegate – Lisa Snedeker;

James Valley Educational Consortium Co-op Representative – Superintendent Rod Weber;

Motion carried.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board moved into executive session at 8:24 p.m. to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2.1. Motion carried. The Board reconvened into regular session at 8:57 p.m.

After holding a public hearing based on the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Board approved adoption of the 2020-2021 school budget, on a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

The following designations for 2020-2021 were approved on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker:

•Designate First National Bank and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union as the school district’s official depositories and Hegg Insurance as Insurance Agent of record.

•Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the Director of all federal programs of the Woonsocket School District.

•Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the school system’s student advisor and truancy officer.

•Designate Rodney Freeman as the 2020-2021 school district’s attorney of record.

•Designate Chris Selland as the school’s authorized representative to both SDRS and Insurance Groups as well as the school district’s custodian of accounts.

•Establish the date and time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. in the Board room.

•Establish the Board Member’s per diem at $70.00 per regular and special meeting. The Board Chair will receive $75.00 per meeting.

Motion carried.

The following items of business were approved on a motion made by Jodi Doering, seconded by Todd Olinger:

•Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather or other matters affecting school or staff.

•Adopt the following order of business for the 2020-2021 Board of Education:

1) Call to order/Pledge of Allegiance

2) Additional agenda items/Disclosure of conflict of interest items

3) Approval of agenda

4) Approval of the minutes

5) Visitors to the board meeting

6) Financial reports/bills/governance

7) Reports and discussion items

8) Old business

9) New business

10) Adjournment

•Adopt Robert’s Rules of Order (Revised) as the official governing document for Board of Education meetings.

•Approve the Assurance of Compliance Standards for all Federal and State programs.

•Approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2020-2021 school year.

•Approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the Woonsocket School District’s newspaper of record.

•Approve the following travel rates for overnight stay per diem allowance effective July 1, 2020:

1) $5.00 for breakfast – staff

2) $7.00 for lunch – staff

3) $11.00 for supper – staff

4) Lodging is cost plus tax

5) Students qualifying for state events with overnight stay receive $7.00 per meal.

•Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to approve and sign open enrollment requests for the 2020-21 school year.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the following fee schedule for the 2020-21 school year:

•Admission prices: Students (K-12) $3.00; Adults – $5.00; Doubleheaders – Students (K-12) – $4.00; Adults – $6.00

•Hot Lunch: PreK-6 – $2.85, Seventh & Eighth – $3.05, Ninth through 12th – $3.10, Adults – $3.75 – Level one entrée (seconds portion) – $1.50 and level two entrée (seconds portion) – $2.00. A la carte prices are separate and are available at the district office.

•Breakfast: Students (K-12) – $2.05, Adults – $3.00 – (A la carte prices are separate)

•Instrument rent – $10.00 summer, $25.00 school year

•Bus Driver Training – $50.00

•Complimentary passes: 65 years or older/Employees (family) /Board (family)//Superintendent discretion

•Season Passes: Adults $45.00, Students $25.00, Family $85.00 (includes children K-12)•Student Planners: $3.50

•Driver’s Education: $250.00 per session, retake – $125.00, out of district students – $350.00

•Four- and five-year-old pre-school – $50.00 per month

•Three-year-old pre-school – $35.00 per month

•Mileage reimbursement: $0.42 per mile

•Substitute Teacher pay – Certified – $100.00, Non-certified – $85.00, Long term (after five consecutive days) – $120.00

•Election official pay – $100.00 per day

•Officials/Referees:

1) Clock/Shot clock – $30.00 varsity, $15.00 junior varsity

2) Basketball – Grade School (fifth through eighth) – $25.00, ninth grade and junior varsity – $35.00, junior varsity and varsity – $105.00, Doubleheader Varsity – $120.00

3) Volleyball Line Judging – $35.00 per night/$100 per tournament, Volleyball Official – junior varsity and varsity – $85.00.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve membership in SDUSA (formerly the SD Coalition of Schools) for 2020-2021. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the 2020-21 Woonsocket School consolidated application (federal funds). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to authorize Chris Selland to obtain fuel oil quotes for the 2020–2021 school year to be considered at the regular August meeting. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve a vote for Tom Culver in regards to the South Dakota High School Activities Association run-off election. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the updated 2020-2021 salary schedule. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve gym floor refinishing/design at a cost of $19,960.00 with APS. Recommended schedule for floor refinishing is every 10 years and it has been 13 years since last refinished. This will be a capital outlay expenditure. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the July 13th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 9:08 p.m., on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager