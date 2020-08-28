By: admin

Published August 28, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Ray Ohlrogge, and Gary Blindauer. Absent was Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer. Auditor Diane Larson was also present. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to go into executive session at 9:05 a.m. to discuss personnel. All ayes. Motion carried. Vice-Chairman S. Larson declared an end to executive session at 9:15 a.m.

SICK LEAVE

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to grant Abby Mathis, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer, 40 hours of sick leave for the first year of her employment. All ayes. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Removal and replacement of bridges was discussed. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan for 2021-2025. All ayes. Motion carried.

DRAINAGE

Leon Fredrichs met with the board to ask the county to abandon the drainage rights on 107-61 Section 32 and 29. More information will be obtained before a decision is made.

SURPLUS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to declare the cloth covered chairs as surplus. All ayes. Motion carried.

BILLS

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried:

Alpena Fire Department, Fire Insurance $446.54

Artesian Fire Department, Fire Insurance $4,332.31

Carthage Fire Department, Fire Insurance $652.88

Letcher Fire Department, Fire Insurance $4,959.05

T&C Fire Department, Fire Insurance $6,932.90

Huron Regional Medical Center, Wage Garnish $82.02

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,418.91

ACH, Checks $151.10

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Mod & Preservation $114.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $62,242.96

Towns, Townships, Schools, T&C, James River Water, Monthly Distribution $50,143.12

A-O Welding, Cylinders $40.10

SyncB/Amazon, Supplies $334.39

AT&T Mobility, Cell Phone $53.50

Beadle County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $10,200.00

Beck Ace Hardware, Supplies $101.90

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies $25.98

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $2,571.80

Central Electric Cooperative, Electricity $297.77

Colonial Research Chemical, Supplies $122.66

Commercial Asphalt, Patch Repairs $27,012.15

Credit Collections Bureau, Refund of Overpayment $131.76

Steve Dammann, Supplies $11.02

Dawson Construction, Garbage $264.34

ES&S, Supplies $437.31

Express 2, Fuel/Prisoner Meal $140.23

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $11,017.50

Farnams Genuine Parts, Supplies $7.84

Farnams Truck Parts, Supplies $105.86

Greenline Products Inc., Supplies $1,197.00

Growmark Inc., Supplies $882.20

KO’S, Oil Change $47.60

Lake County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $75.00

Local Lumber Co., Supplies $130.87

Mac’s Hardware, Supplies $39.99

NACOP, Dues $60.00

NorthWestern Energy, Electricity $1,282.90

Office Peeps, Supplies $1,994.64

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $311.28

Pro Haul, Supplies $336.78

Quadient, Postage $1,000.00

Neil Senska, Supplies $309.32

Sand Creek Trucking LLC, Trucking $6,060.00

Streicher’s Inc., Supplies $5,299.49

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publication $541.26

Transource Truck & Equipment, Supplies $91.81

Verizon Connect, Monthly Fee $48.57

Waste Management, Garbage $192.00

Wheelco Truck & Trailer Parts, Supplies $370.88

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020.

Diane LarsonSanborn County AuditorJeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County