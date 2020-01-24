By: admin

Published January 24, 2020, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on January 13th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger and Jodi Doering (via conference call). Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Paula Linke, Scott Senska and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on December 9th, 2019, and the special meeting held on December 19, 2019, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

Visitors Paula Linke and Scott Senska addressed the Board with a request for a possible contribution ($15,000.00 requested) from the district to help fund an addition to the Sanborn County 4-H building. The addition’s main purpose is to expand space for the 4-H shooting sports program, but may include enough space to accommodate a practice gym and may be utilized as a multi-purpose center, depending on the funding available. They advised that the Sanborn County Commissioners have discussed the project. The 4-H group plans to fundraise a portion of the project with a request to both the Woonsocket and Sanborn Central Schools. The plan is in the very preliminary stages and the school board will await further information prior to making a decision.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented and the December 2019 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $877,926.38; Add receipts: Taxes $25,772.86; Interest $786.26; Other local $1,357.09; State $104,120.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,009,962.59; less disbursements, $153,331.87; Cash balance: $856,630.72; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund Balance: $856,630.72.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $944,735.62; Add receipts: Taxes $31,667.86; Other local $450.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $976,853.48; less disbursements $18,401.22; Cash balance: $958,452.26; less accounts payable: $0.00. Fund Balance: $958,452.26.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $488,553.85; Add receipts: Taxes $17,509.30; Other local: $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $506,063.15; less disbursements $24,437.71; Cash balance: $481,625.44; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund Balance: $481,625.44.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $92,370.88; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $5,942.10; Adult receipts $260.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.97; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $8,177.52; Total to be accounted for: $106,754.47; less disbursements $10,842.10; Cash balance: $95,912.37; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund Balance: $95,912.37.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $81,567.20; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $81,567.20; less disbursements $6,940.99; Cash balance: $74,626.21; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund Balance: $74,626.21.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $23,633.00; Add receipts: Interest $1.00; Pupil activities $301.20; Total to be accounted for: $23,935.20; less disbursements $1,011.76; Fund Balance: $22,923.44.

Salaries and benefits for the month of December 2019 were as follows:

General Fund: $125,055.25

Special Education: $20,176.68

Enterprise #53: $5,876.20

Food Service: $6,940.99

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, CYLINDER LEASE $104.95

ACCIDENT FUND, WORK COMPENSATION AUDIT $2,061.00

AMERICAN STAMP & MARKING, DOOR DECALS-FRONT ENTRANCE $216.64

AT&T, CELLPHONE $84.75

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, SERVICE CALL-FIRE SYSTEM $189.80

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, MEDIA TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT $1,484.80

BAKERS DESIGN, FLOWERS/CORSAGES – CONCERT $72.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $48.30

D & L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL SERVICES $465.00

DAKOTA RECOGNITION/JOSTENS, DIPOMAS $482.84

DB ELECTRIC, NEW CIRCUIT-ELEMENTARY/LIBRARY BALLAST $250.94

DOUGHERTY & COMPANY LLC, CONTINUING DISCLOSURE SERVICES $300.00

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY UPGRADE $16,580.40

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUSES $312.77

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI-BUSES/VEHICLES $544.33

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, EXPANSION DRIVES (4) $500.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $229.66

HITCHCOCK/TULARE SCHOOL, ASSEMBLY SHARE-TOM COVERLY $400.00

HOWARD, ERICA, SHOT CLOCK – BASKETBALL $120.00

[IMPREST FUND:

REGION MUSIC CONTEST, VOCAL ENSEMBLE $20.00

JORDAN OPP, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $115.00

JOEL OSBORN, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $115.00

GREG STROH, REFEREE/MILEAGE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $171.28

TOTAL DECEMBER IMPREST CLAIMS: $421.28]

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, W-2/1099 FORMS $90.71

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $14,788.57

KINGSBURY, TRENT, REFEREE – JUNIOR VARSITY GAMES (4) $140.00

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE/MAINTENANCE – VAN $64.30

KORNEY BOARD AIDS, INC., WHISTLES $114.95

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $150.00

LIVE TICKET TV, MEDIA STREAMING EQUIPMENT $4,499.00

LOCAL LUMBER, SHOP SUPPLIES/FRESHMEN PROJECT $149.78

MCLEOD’S, CHECKS $179.90

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN/SHOP SUPPLIES $143.23

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $5,471.90

ORIENTAL TRADING COMPANY, X-MAS CRAFT FAIR SUPPLIES $125.53

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $17.55

POPPLERS MUSIC, INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC $205.00

QUILL CORPORATION, SUPPLIES/PAPER $3,451.01

RUNNING SUPPLY, INC., ICE MELT/SHOVEL $372.72

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $293.54

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $217.17

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, CONTRACTED NURSE SERVICES $334.80

South Dakota Technology Education Association, INDUSTRIAL TECH CONFERENCE $100.00

TEACHER DIRECT, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $270.80

TOTAL OIL, FUEL OIL $6,060.00

WALMART, X-MAS CRAFT FAIR SUPPLIES $161.36

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $414.00

Fund Total: $62,685.28

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,296.59

QUILL CORPORATION, HAND DRYERS $854.64

Fund Total: $2,151.23

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, AUDIBLE FEE/DOWNLOAD $34.71

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $630.48

LIFEQUEST, CLIENT SERVICES $669.91

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,873.57

Fund Total: $3,208.67

FOOD SERVICE

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $6.00

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $446.67

DRAMSTADS REFRIGERATION, WALK-IN COOLER REPAIRS $376.57

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $227.00

US FOODS, FOOD, SUPPLIES, DISHWASHER RENT $3,000.48

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $517.86

Fund Total: $4,574.58

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that the 2018-2019 audit is scheduled for the end of March.

Superintendent Rod Weber discussed that the football field project is still underway, and the board members are waiting on engineering reports.

The seventh through 12th grade students attended an assembly in Woonsocket with an Illusionist with an emphasis on respectful/positive behavior. The Sanborn Central and Wessington Springs students also attended, with the cost split between the districts.

The high school special education department will be expanded next year due to an influx of elementary special needs students transitioning to junior high. A discussion was held on remodeling the old auditorium bathrooms for additional space for the Junior High/High School Special Education department. This should be able to be done with minimal cost to the district.

Lisa Snedeker advised that the Community Care and Learning Center will be applying for a 21st Century grant.

Lead Elementary Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on elementary issues. The District has welcomed five new elementary students. Lego club, under the direction of Jason Bruce, started on January 6th and will run until the end of March with approximately 64 students attending. The school has received a supply of Epi-pens free of charge to have on hand with the help of Bobbi White and Horizon Health Care. Also, thanks to Skeeters for assisting in the Pizza/Ice Cream certificate program.

Jason Bruce gave a report on bussing.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve an operating transfer of $65,725.00 from the general fund to enterprise fund #53 (Pre-K and Driver’s Education). Motion carried.

It was moved by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the date of April 14th, 2020, for the school board election. Two three-year terms (Lisa Snedeker and Neal Hiemstra) are open. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the resignation effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year of Rosemarie Delvaux. Motion carried. The Board would like to thank Mrs. Delvaux for her many years of service to the Woonsocket District.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to enter into executive session at 8:23 p.m. Motion carried. The purpose of the executive session as per SDCL 1-25-2.1 was to discuss a personnel issue.

Board member Jodi Doering (via conference call) left the meeting at 9:35 p.m.

The Board reconvened into regular session at 9:58 p.m.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the January 13th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 9:59 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager