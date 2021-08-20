By: admin

Published August 20, 2021, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, will meet in the Courthouse at Woonsocket, South Dakota on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering the foregoing provisional budget for the year 2022 and various items, schedules, amounts, and appropriations set forth therein and as many days thereafter as is deemed necessary until the final adoption of the budget on the 21st day of September 2021. At such time any interested person may appear either in person or by a representative and will be given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of all purposes, objectives, items, schedules, appropriations, estimates, amounts, and matters set forth and contained in the provisional budget.

KAMI MOODY

Sanborn County Auditor