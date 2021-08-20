By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on August 9th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, and Todd Olinger. Jodi Doering was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Karl Sybesma from A1 Roofing, and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the meeting agenda with two additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on July 12th, 2021, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the July 2021 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,036,964.70; Add receipts: Taxes $3,157.70; Interest $948.37; Other local $350.00; State $111,195.00; Federal $19,663.40; Total to be accounted for: $1,172,279.17; less disbursements $138,106.10; plus adjustment to beginning balance $20,778.37; Cash balance: $1,054,951.44; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $96,377.35; plus accounts receivable $74,309.88; Fund Balance: $1,032,883.97.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,333,539.60: Add receipts: Taxes $1,415.62; Other local $0.00; Federal: $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,334,955.22; less disbursements $40,287.77; Cash balance: $1,294,667.45; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $27,391.46; Fund balance: $1,322,058.91.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $679,026.90; Add receipts: Taxes $820.88; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $679,847.78; less disbursements $20,571.59; Less adjustment to beginning balance $31,156.34; Cash balance: $628,119.85; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $20,199.23; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $607,920.62.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $72,733.28; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $398.80; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.16; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $73,135.24; less disbursements $8,882.28; Cash balance: $64,252.96; Less contracts/accounts payable $7,593.80; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $56,659.16.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $61,162.22; Add receipts: Other local $(250.00) (DE refund); Total to be accounted for: $60,912.22; less disbursements $12,838.70; Plus adjustment to beginning balance $10,378.17; Cash balance: $58,451.69; Less contracts/accounts payable $4,960.56; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $53,491.13.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $23,899.93; Add receipts: Interest $1.02; Pupil activities $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $23,900.95; less disbursements $129.95; Fund balance: $23,771.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $122,775.92

Special Education: $20,396.21

Enterprise #53: $13,768.43

Food Service: $7,593.76

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA – VISA, BULBS FOR PROJECTORS (2) $70.80

ABOUT, BUSINESS MANAGER DUES $75.00

ACCIDENT FUND, WORK COMPENSATION PREMIUM $9,036.00

AMERICAN TIME AND SIGNAL, CLOCKS (3) $488.42

AT&T, CELL PHONE $75.58

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, USB SANDISKS/TIES $106.65

CAPITAL ONE – WALMART VISA, COMPUTER SUPPLIES $131.04

COLE PAPERS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $410.33

CREATIVE TEACHING PRESS, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $28.91

DEMCO, LIBRARY SUPPLIES $148.69

DOUBLE D BODY SHOP, WINDSHIELD CHIP REPAIR $98.85

EAI EDUCATION, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $109.46

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, KEY FOBS $112.13

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VEHICLE/DRIVERS EDUCATION $23.30

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MOWER $217.70

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $1,682.47

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN, HIGH SCHOOL MATH RESOURCES $309.40

JD ENTERPRISES, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $142.40

KO’S PRO SERVICE, MOWER MAINTENANCE/OIL CHANGE $216.94

LAKESHORE, ELEMENTARY/TITLE SUPPLIES $382.28

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICES $160.00

LOCAL LUMBER, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $50.94

MCLEODS, COLORED PAPER – BUSINESS OFFICE $26.97

MENARDS, CEILING TILES $653.44

MIDWEST FIRE, FIRE INSPECTION/MAINTENANCE $1,484.50

NASCO, HIGH SCHOOL/ELEMENTARY MATH SUPPLIES/ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $338.97

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,087.37

PARKER SCHOOL DISTRICT, SUPERINTENDENT DUES $60.00

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $17.65

PIONEER MANUFACTURING/PIONEER ATHLETICS, FIELD PAINT $558.80

PLAINSMAN, SUBSCRIPTION – ONE YEAR $185.38

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $578.37

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $171.90

SCHOLASTIC, CLASSROOM MAGAZINES $228.69

SCHOOL MATE, SCHOOL PLANNERS $614.75

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, SUPPLIES $972.00

SD UNITED SCHOOLS ASSOCIATION, MEMBERSHIP DUES 2021-22 $450.00

SDHSAA, 2020-21 PARTICIPATION FEES $660.00

STUDIES WEEKLY, CLASSROOM MAGAZINES $293.40

TEACHER DIRECT, SUPPLIES $1,976.90

TRAINING ROOM, ATHLETIC SUPPLIES/TAPE $1,087.00 WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $314.00

WILLIAMS MUSIC & OFFICE, MUSICAL INSTRUMENT REPAIRS $851.20

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $47.89

Fund Total: $28,736.47

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,451.63

BARTON’S HEATING AND COOLING, MINI-SPLIT WORK $2,660.06

DECKER EQUIPMENT, ADHESIVE WHITE BOARD $638.26

KENT AND GAY SWENSON, 2014 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR $17,000.00

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRES-YUKON $801.95

REALLY GREAT READING COMPANY LLC, ELEMENTARY SOFTWARE PACKAGE $7,060.00

RIDDELL – ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL PADS/HELMETS $2,179.75

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, LAPTOPS $6,980.00

SUMDOG INC., ELEMENTARY CLASSROOM SOFTWARE $680.00

Fund Total: $39,451.65

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $297.10

GOPHER SPORTS, SPED SUPPLIES $175.38

MOVING MINDS, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $175.38

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, SUPPLIES $210.09

SUPER DUPER PUBLICATIONS, SPEECH SUPPLIES $286.69

TEACHER DIRECT, SUPPLIES $1,401.84

Fund Total: $2,546.48

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

EXPRESS 2, GAS – DRIVERS ED $68.07

TEACHER DIRECT, PRE-K SUPPLIES $331.11

Fund Total: $399.18

FOOD SERVICE

BEBOUT, JULIE, MEALS – TRAINING (TWO SESSIONS) $84.00

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $22.30

INFINATE, TRAINING FEE – L. GRASSEL $150.00

RAMKOTA, LODGING – FOOD SERVICE CONFERENCE (2) $487.96

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $51.14

Fund Total: $795.40

Chris Selland gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber presented the back-to-school plan, which is posted on the school’s website. He also discussed the medical cannabis plan and advised that the district would take a step back and see how things play out. There will be a state policy that will cover all districts. The roof company has found further areas of water damage on the roof and Karl Sybesma of A1 Roofing presented a plan to the Board that includes further repairs. The Board did get a check from the insurance company for $5,686.32 for hail damage to the roof. The Board thanked Mr. Sybesma for his presentation. In-service dates were discussed.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen advised that everyone in the elementary is preparing for school to start and the elementary to date has four new students and seven leaving the district.

Jason Bruce advised that the school is short a bus driver for the K&D Busing routes, and they are attempting to find someone, but staff will cover until a replacement is found.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved a lane change for Emily Henriksen (additional $1,000.00) from BA to BA15. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the Elementary, High School, Staff and Athletic handbooks. A change was made in the Athletic handbook to change the eligibility requirement to once a week versus every two weeks. Eligibility will be taken on Friday for the following week (starting Monday). Motion carried.

Motion was made to approve Spens Schlicht and Garrett Larson as volunteer Cross-Country and volunteer Football Coaches, respectively. Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, and motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the sealed quote for #2 fuel oil from Brooks Oil, Inc. for $2.379 per gallon delivered. Other quotes received were from: Total Oil – $2.44 per gallon and Alpena Co-op – $2.55 per gallon. Motion carried

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve a new lunch program through Infinite Campus for $5,400.00 from the Food Service Account. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the 2021-22 Woonsocket Back-To-School Plan (on the website). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the surplus/salvage of the old dishwasher and the old shoot-a-way machine, both valued at less than $300.00. Motion carried.

It was moved by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve Andrea Baysinger as part-time Title Aid ($14.00 per hour – no benefits). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the Woonsocket Comprehensive Plan for Special Education and the Woonsocket School consolidated application (for Federal programs). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the new roof amount of $153,569.66 versus the original amount of $127,709, plus excise tax. With the roof insurance payment, this would be about $20,174.34 more. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the August 9, 2021, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:05 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

