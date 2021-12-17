By: admin

Published December 17, 2021, in Obituaries

Darren Duane Morgan, 51, of Abilene, Texas, and formerly of Artesian, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, at Hendricks Medical Center in Abilene, Texas.

Darren was born on April 2, 1970, to Duane and Virginia Kay Morgan at Mitchell. During his youth, Darren spent many hours doing farm work and building tree houses and other projects around the family farm in Artesian, learning to build and repair houses and how to fix anything.

Darren graduated with 13 years of perfect attendance from Artesian High School in 1988 and attended the South Dakota School of Mines.

Darren is survived by the love of his life, Anita Schnier; his daughter, Amanda Schnier of Abilene, Texas; one adoptive grandson; his mother, Virginia Kay Morgan of Mitchell and Harlingen, Texas; his sister, Darla (Pat) Kiner of Mitchell; four brothers, Dennis (Donna) of Artesian, Daryl (Anna) of Abilene, Texas, Dale (Marie) of Artesian and Dean of Forestburg; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Darren was preceded in death by his father, Duane Morgan in 2019, and his grandparents, Virgil and Blanche Morgan and Albert and Daphne Wendt.