Don Threadgold

Fedora

By:
Published December 3, 2021, in Obituaries

Don Threadgold, 73, of Fedora, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, due to natural causes at his home in Sioux Falls. 

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation was Friday, Nov. 26, at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church in Sioux Falls with a prayer service.

Donald LaMoine Threadgold, the son of Robert and Doris Threadgold, was born Oct. 25, 1948, at St. Joseph Hospital in Mitchell. He grew up on a farm west of Fedora and attended school in Fedora. During his school years, he was active in basketball, football, fastpitch softball, and 4-H. 

After high school, Don attended college at South Dakota State University graduating with an Ag Economics degree in 1970. Don was an active member of FarmHouse Fraternity, serving as President, and continuing to be an active alumni member. 

At SDSU, Don met his future bride, Kathleen Uckert. They were united in marriage on March 3, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake. 

Following college graduation, Don worked for the USDA Statistical Reporting Service in Sioux Falls. His famous wienerburger recipe, a family favorite, debuted at an office picnic. When Don’s job required relocating out of state, he chose to stay in South Dakota and began farming with his dad near Fedora in 1973. The drought of 1976 brought Don to Artesian’s branch of LiveStock State Bank, later known as CorTrust Bank, where he began his 45-year career as teller, loan officer, branch manager, vice president, board member, and most-recently farm manager. 

Don was an avid outdoorsman. He loved adventure and travel. He always prioritized special family events.

Don is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Maria (Joe) Palmquist of Boise, Idaho, Thomas (Terri) Threadgold of Glen Allen, Va., Barry (Nicole) Threadgold of Carrington, N.D., Laura (Duane) Barringer of Winterset, Iowa, Ann (Michael) Riggs of Lakeville, Ind., Joan (Willy) Edwards of Tucson, Ariz., Theresa Weckerly of Milford, Iowa, Katie (Charles) Abel of Granger, Iowa; 22 grandchildren; sisters, Betty Ann (Dale) Anderson of LaBolt, Kathie (Roger) Nordtvedt of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Janice (Donell) Froehlich of Brookings; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Threadgold; brothers, John, James and Bob; his premature infant son, Robert Daniel; son-in-law, Cole Weckerly; and favorite hunting dog, Stella. 

