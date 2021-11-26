By: admin

Published November 26, 2021

Robert Mathis, 64, formerly of Mt. Vernon, died on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Sandford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, as the result of a bicycle accident.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Grace-n-Truth in Sioux Falls. A burial followed at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at rural Letcher. A visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Miller Westside Chapel.

Robert Ernest Mathis was born on July 18, 1957, to Ernest and Ruby Mathis in Mt. Vernon. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1975. Robert was a West Point graduate, class of 1979. He had a degree in mathematics and a certificate in engineering. Robert served as a Captain in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in July of 1990. Throughout his 11 years of service, Robert was stationed in Texas, Arizona, Germany, and New York. He eventually moved to South Dakota to be closer to his family. Robert worked for Radio Shack for several years and then Citibank until retiring in February of 2021.

Robert was active in his church at Grace-n-Truth. He enjoyed attending Bible study and helping with church services. Robert volunteered his accounting skills for the groups he was involved in.

Robert enjoyed woodworking and spent his time crafting benches and memorabilia.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Cathleen (Daniel Overby) Mathis and Christine (Bradley) Lueth; his brother, William (Lisa) Mathis; his sisters, Elaine (Randy) Sorenson and Linda Powell; two grandchildren, Elliot and Mallory Lueth; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ruby Mathis; his brother, Terry Mathis; an infant brother, Owen; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.