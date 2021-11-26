By: admin

Published November 26, 2021, in Obituaries

Wayne Joseph Blindauer, 72, of Mitchell, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from cancer at his home.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Butler Cemetery at Letcher. Visitation was Monday, Nov. 22, at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Wayne Joseph Blindauer, son of Edwin and Loretta (Van Overschelde) Blindauer, was born Aug. 23, 1949, in Mitchell. He grew up on the family farm near Letcher. Wayne received his education in Letcher, graduating from Letcher High School in 1967. He then attended Watertown Area Vocational School and graduated with a degree in Diesel Mechanics.

Wayne was united in marriage with Shirley Schoenfelder on May 31, 1969, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. The couple made their home in Huron for two years and then in Cavour until 1995. Wayne was employed as a diesel mechanic at Olson Implement in Huron. After Wayne and Shirley divorced, he made his home in Letcher where he did odd jobs. In 2019, he moved to Mitchell.

He enjoyed camping and fishing. Wayne truly loved the time he spent with his family.

Wayne is survived by his daughters, Jody (Daniel Schauer) Blindauer of Minneapolis, Minn., Robynn (Daniel) Roy of Corson, Dawn (Gaetan Metra) Blindauer of Minneapolis, Minn., Ashley (Matthew) Gunnare of Parkston; nine grandchildren; his parents, Edwin and Loretta Blindauer of Mitchell; two brothers, Mike (Candace) Blindauer of Chandler, Ariz., Gary (Faye) Blindauer of Letcher; two sisters, Patricia (Gordon) Moore of Artesian and Diane (Gerald) Syring of Gehring, Neb.; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother and sister in infancy.