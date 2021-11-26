By: admin

Published November 26, 2021, in Obituaries

David Ross, 57, of Canton, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Memorial services were held Saturday, Nov. 20, at LifeScape in Sioux Falls. Visitation was Friday, Nov. 19, at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton.

David was born Oct. 4, 1964, to Clyde and Leona Ross of Artesian. He attended school in Artesian where he played football and basketball. David enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1982 and completed basic training that summer at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He graduated from Artesian High School in 1983 before returning to finish his training. In November 1987, he entered Active-Duty Air Force.

David married his first wife Melissa Bendt in Spearfish in October 1987. Shortly after, they were stationed in Turkey where their first child, Troy, was born in June of 1988. In 1990, they were stationed at Fort McCord, Wash., where their daughter, Beth, was born. That year, David was also deployed to Saudi Arabia where he served in Desert Shield/Desert Storm. In 1994, David left the Air Force and transferred to the Army National Guard in South Dakota. He served in the National Guard until 2003.

His daughter, Allie Mae, was born in 2003 to David and Billie Jo Fischer. In 2008, David began working at LifeScape, where his daughter, Allie, was a student.

In 2013, David married Cindy Bakker. Through this, he gained three children, Brooke, Dan, and Matt. Together, David and Cindy were campground hosts at Dirk’s Resort Campground in Madison.

David is survived by his wife, Cindy Ross, of Canton; five children, Brooke Rollinger, Daniel (Sarah) Bakker, Matthew (Janae) Bakker, Troy (Amanda) Ross, and Beth (Mickey Ladich) Ross; six grandchildren; his mother, Leona Ross of Mitchell; four siblings, Deb (Mike) Johnston, Donna (Lonny) Quiram, Dorene (Gordy) Smook, and Darin (Lynde) Ross; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.