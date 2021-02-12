By: admin

Published February 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Donald D. Snedeker, 83, of Woonsocket, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home.

His funeral service will be on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. Military honors will be provided by Huron Veteran’s Council. Burial will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at the church. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com.

Donald Dwight Snedeker was born Aug. 19, 1937, near Esmond to Corrie and Marian (Fennel) Snedeker. He joined his older brother Leo Roger and was later joined by a younger brother, Ronnie. Their family moved to a farm north of Forestburg, where he spent his early years attending county school and graduated from Forestburg High School in 1955.

Donnie served in the South Dakota National Guard during his high school years and, upon graduation, joined the U.S. Navy. His tour took him from the Great Lakes of Michigan to San Diego, Calif., Norman, Okla., and Okinawa, Japan. Donnie was honorably discharged in 1957. He returned home to South Dakota and his passion of farming and worked for several farmers.

On May 31, 1959, he married Shirelly Johannsen. They were blessed with three sons, Jeffrey, Mark and Todd. During these early years of marriage, he worked diligently to pursue his dream of purchasing their family farm. Along with working for area farmers, he also worked for Huron Ice Co., Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., and Armour’s & Co., where he worked from 1964-1982. He could also be found working at Bales C.C. and was a substitute mail carrier and, later, a full-time carrier in the Alpena area. Donnie enjoyed coaching a neighborhood softball team for a few summers. He also enjoyed almost any sport and played on the “Hinker Hay Moving” slow pitch team. He loved watching his boys and grandchildren as they took part in their sports, musical activities, and go-carting.

Donnie was known for his love of life, good sense of humor and kind heart. He was a hard-working farmer that enjoyed the outdoors. He looked forward to spring weather, new baby calves every year, checking his cattle and putting up hay. He even grew melons with Mark for several years.

Donnie was a member of the Spirit of Faith Church. He was also a member of the American Legion and ELK’s Lodge. Donnie loved oyster stew, homemade ice cream and pie. He enjoyed reading Louis L’Amour novels, watching old westerns, a good game of football, basketball or rodeo event, and playing cribbage or checkers. Donnie also enjoyed vacations to Cancun.

Donnie is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Shirelly of Woonsocket; his three sons, Jeffrey, Mark (Lisa), and Todd (Robyn); 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leo Roger of Derby, Kan., and Ron (Jacque) of Kirkland, Wash.; sister-in-law, Margie (Barney) Iverson of Kirkland, Wash.; his 102-year-old aunt Dorothy Snedeker of Carthage; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Lorraine Snedeker; and in-laws, Pete and Lucille Johannsen.