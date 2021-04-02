Edward Houlihan

Huron

By:
Published April 2, 2021, in Obituaries

Edward Houlihan, 90, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron. 

His Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, March 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with burial at St. Wilfrid’s Cemetery in Woonsocket. Military Honors were provided by the Huron Veteran’s Council. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. A rosary service was on Saturday. Edward’s service was live streamed through the Welter Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Edward Houlihan was born on Sept. 24, 1930, to Timothy and Helen (Gutzmer) Houlihan, in rural Lane. Ed graduated from Lane High School in 1949. Ed served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and served during the Korean War on the front lines in artillery. When Ed returned home, he worked at meat packing facilities, Armour, Swifts and Dakota Pork.

Edward married Agnes Mary Nunes in Santa Rosa, Cali. on May 1, 1982. Ed and Agnes were members of St. Martin’s Catholic Church and later Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron. Ed took care of the alter and sanctuary candles for many years at the church. He enjoyed photography, taking care of his yard and flowers, and traveling to California.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes of Huron; brother, Milo (Betty) Houlihan of Hastings, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.  

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug (Bonnie) Houlihan; sisters, Dorothy (John) Morgan and Hope (Marvin) Whites. 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 4, 2021, 4:53 pm
    Mostly sunny
    81°F
    real feel: 81°F
    humidity: 11%
    wind speed: 9 mph SE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021
    April 4, 2021 April 5, 2021 April 6, 2021 April 7, 2021 April 8, 2021 April 9, 2021 April 10, 2021
    April 11, 2021 April 12, 2021 April 13, 2021 April 14, 2021 April 15, 2021 April 16, 2021 April 17, 2021
    April 18, 2021 April 19, 2021 April 20, 2021 April 21, 2021 April 22, 2021 April 23, 2021 April 24, 2021
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 