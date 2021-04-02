By: admin

Published April 2, 2021, in Obituaries

Edward Houlihan, 90, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron.

His Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, March 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with burial at St. Wilfrid’s Cemetery in Woonsocket. Military Honors were provided by the Huron Veteran’s Council. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. A rosary service was on Saturday. Edward’s service was live streamed through the Welter Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Edward Houlihan was born on Sept. 24, 1930, to Timothy and Helen (Gutzmer) Houlihan, in rural Lane. Ed graduated from Lane High School in 1949. Ed served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and served during the Korean War on the front lines in artillery. When Ed returned home, he worked at meat packing facilities, Armour, Swifts and Dakota Pork.

Edward married Agnes Mary Nunes in Santa Rosa, Cali. on May 1, 1982. Ed and Agnes were members of St. Martin’s Catholic Church and later Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron. Ed took care of the alter and sanctuary candles for many years at the church. He enjoyed photography, taking care of his yard and flowers, and traveling to California.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes of Huron; brother, Milo (Betty) Houlihan of Hastings, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug (Bonnie) Houlihan; sisters, Dorothy (John) Morgan and Hope (Marvin) Whites.