Marvelyn Salmon

Gillette, Wyo.

By:
Published March 26, 2021, in Obituaries

Marvelyn “Marvy” J. Salmon, 72, of Gillette, Wyo., died on March 15, 2021, at Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, Wyo. 

A visitation was held at Gillette Memorial Chapel, at Gillette, Wyo. on Thursday, March 18, and on Monday, March 22, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron with a burial that followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Huron. 

Marvy was born in Wessington Springs on Dec. 14, 1948, to Arthur and Dorothy (Hickens) Maxwell. She graduated from Wessington Springs High School and soon after, married Gary Lee Salmon of Huron. A short time later she gave birth to their daughter, Malisa. While in Huron she worked at Metz Bakery and Lewis Drug where she found her passion for photography. In 1983, Marvy and Gary moved to Gillette, Wyo. Marvy then discovered her passion for baking and decorating while working at grocery stores; Decker’s, Dons, Dans. She loved traveling on her motorcycle with the Bike Club (Roadrunners), riding horses, and doing crafts. Throughout the years, Marvy collected Elvis memorabilia, coke products, and trinkets of her favorite animal, the Bald Eagle. 

Marvy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary Salmon of Gillette, Wyo.; daughter, Malisa Salmon Redfield of Lovington, N.M.; brother, Gary Maxwell of Sheridan, Wyo.; sister, Sandy (Mitch) Madrid of Grande Junction, Colo.; brothers-in-law, Bob Salmon of Kimberly, Utah, Gene and Ron Salmon of Gillette, Wyo., and Jim Salmon of Huron; sister-in-law, Marsha Hanson of Forestburg; stepbrothers, Nels, Ron, and Bob Peterson; three granddaughters; three great-grandchildren and another on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. 

Marvy was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Dorothy Maxwell; parents in law, Duane and Loretta Peterson; brother, Monty Maxwell and his wife Donna Maxwell; sister, Sharon Pearson; and brothers-in-law, Roger Hanson and Steve Peterson. 

