Gary Nelson

Mitchell

By:
Published December 27, 2021, in Obituaries

Gary Gene Nelson, 74, of Mitchell, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. 

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 17, at the Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday at the Will Funeral Chapel. A video of the funeral is available on Will’s website.

Gary Gene Nelson, son of Nels and Clara (Gatton) Nelson, was born March 23, 1947, in Worthington, Minn. He grew up in Corsica and attended school in Letcher. After his schooling, he entered the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego, Calif. After his discharge, he was employed in Georgia.

Gary married Connie Connor on April 4, 1966, in Mitchell. While in Mitchell, Gary attended VoTech, where he earned a degree in accounting. Gary was employed at United Auto, Dakota Pork and Thunes. In 1988, Gary established Gary’s Repair. He continued with his business until retiring in 2000.

In his retirement, he built his own home and enjoyed spending time with his family. Gary enjoyed fishing, tending to his flowers and hunting. Gary also enjoyed woodworking, small engine repair and latch hooking.

Gary is survived by his wife, Connie Nelson of Mitchell; his children, Tim (Sandy) Nelson of Church Point, La., Scott Nelson of Mitchell, Crystal (Lynn) Vanden Bos of Stickney, and Gena (Craig) Anderson of Mt. Vernon; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vicki Mundy of Mitchell and Lori (Roger) Burbach of Parkston; brother-in-law, Gordon (Mary Jo) Connor of Abilene, Texas; sister-in-law, Donna Connor of Artesian; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Troy; his parents; his in-laws, John and Evelyn Connor; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Nelson; sister, Judy; sister-in-law, Ardis; brothers-in-law, Darrel, Delbert, Dennis, Albert, Larry, Rocky and Steve. 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 28, 2021, 4:05 am
    Mostly cloudy
    20°F
    real feel: 13°F
    humidity: 75%
    wind speed: 7 mph SE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 28, 2021 November 29, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 1, 2021 December 2, 2021 December 3, 2021 December 4, 2021
    December 5, 2021 December 6, 2021 December 7, 2021 December 8, 2021 December 9, 2021 December 10, 2021 December 11, 2021
    December 12, 2021 December 13, 2021 December 14, 2021 December 15, 2021 December 16, 2021 December 17, 2021 December 18, 2021
    December 19, 2021 December 20, 2021 December 21, 2021 December 22, 2021 December 23, 2021 December 24, 2021 December 25, 2021
    December 26, 2021 December 27, 2021 December 28, 2021 December 29, 2021 December 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 