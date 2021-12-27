By: admin

Published December 27, 2021, in Obituaries

Gary Gene Nelson, 74, of Mitchell, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 17, at the Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday at the Will Funeral Chapel. A video of the funeral is available on Will’s website.

Gary Gene Nelson, son of Nels and Clara (Gatton) Nelson, was born March 23, 1947, in Worthington, Minn. He grew up in Corsica and attended school in Letcher. After his schooling, he entered the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego, Calif. After his discharge, he was employed in Georgia.

Gary married Connie Connor on April 4, 1966, in Mitchell. While in Mitchell, Gary attended VoTech, where he earned a degree in accounting. Gary was employed at United Auto, Dakota Pork and Thunes. In 1988, Gary established Gary’s Repair. He continued with his business until retiring in 2000.

In his retirement, he built his own home and enjoyed spending time with his family. Gary enjoyed fishing, tending to his flowers and hunting. Gary also enjoyed woodworking, small engine repair and latch hooking.

Gary is survived by his wife, Connie Nelson of Mitchell; his children, Tim (Sandy) Nelson of Church Point, La., Scott Nelson of Mitchell, Crystal (Lynn) Vanden Bos of Stickney, and Gena (Craig) Anderson of Mt. Vernon; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vicki Mundy of Mitchell and Lori (Roger) Burbach of Parkston; brother-in-law, Gordon (Mary Jo) Connor of Abilene, Texas; sister-in-law, Donna Connor of Artesian; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Troy; his parents; his in-laws, John and Evelyn Connor; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Nelson; sister, Judy; sister-in-law, Ardis; brothers-in-law, Darrel, Delbert, Dennis, Albert, Larry, Rocky and Steve.