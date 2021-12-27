By: admin

Published December 27, 2021, in Obituaries

Richard E. Eppe Jr., 50, of Howard, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.

Richard was born in Mitchell, on Oct. 5, 1971, to Richard Sr. and Dorothea (Winter) Eppe. He grew up in rural Howard on the family farm. Richard attended Howard High School and graduated in 1989. He then attended South Dakota State University for Dairy Science and Pre-Vet.

Richard married Jennifer Kellogg in 1992. He had a few different jobs that included working/managing a dairy farm, dispatch for Miner County, at Rosebud Manufacturing in Madison, and at Shopko in Mitchell as a manager. Richard later moved back to the family farm. He loved animals, the outdoors, gardening, woodworking and many other crafts.

Richard is survived by his son, Andrew Eppe of Sioux Falls; his daughter, Lorrie Eppe of rural Howard; sister, Maria (Rick) Olsen of Plankinton; brother, Donald (Dawn) Eppe of Howard; brother, Charles (Danielle) Eppe of Wentworth; nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents, August and Marie Winter and Victor and Edith Eppe.