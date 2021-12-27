Norman MaeSchen

Ethan

By:
Published December 27, 2021, in Obituaries

Norman Maeschen, 89, of Ethan, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Corsica Good Samaritan Society in Corsica. 

Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, Dec. 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Wednesday, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a scripture service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Norman Maeschen was born Jan. 14, 1932, to William and Mary (Loos) Maeschen in rural Ethan. He attended rural schools in Davison County and farmed with his family until he entered the U.S. Army on Feb. 10, 1953. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 22, 1954. After returning from the Army, Norman began farming in 1955, and received his GED in 1958.

On April 19, 1960, Norman married Bonnie VanGorp in Aurora Center.

Norman served on the Ethan School Board and was the chairman for 14 years. He served on the Tobin Township Board for 44 years as a supervisor, and on the South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships as Director of Davison County. He was a dedicated member of the Moose Lodge, holding many elected positions. Norman was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell.  

Norman loved spending time with family, friends, and his dog, Sasha.

Norman is survived by his wife, Bonnie; five children, Scott (Janet) Maeschen of Letcher, Dawn (Larry) Johnsen, Kent Maeschen, Robert (Krissy) Maeschen, and Denise (Johnny) Monsees; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and sister, LaVonne Hohn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary; brothers, Gerald and Gary; sister, Anita Neugebauer; father and mother-in-law, Neal and Cecelia VanGorp; and one brother-in-law.

