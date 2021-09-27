By: admin

Published October 8, 2021, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the September 6th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on DENR permits.

The Board went over the water sample report.

Discussion was held on the extension with FEMA. The extension has been approved.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to contract 2,500 gallons of propane from Brooks Oil for the end of 2021 and 2022.

Discussion was held on Safety Benefits Loss Control with SDML Workman’s Compensation. The Board received the improvements needed to be completed. These improvements will be worked on and must be completed within 60 days. They will be worked on over the next couple of weeks.

Discussion was held on the USDA Compliance Review that has been done over the last couple of weeks. A compliance letter was sent out with a few items that need to be addressed. Once completed, the board needs to send proof and pictures into USDA Rural Development. This compliance will be finished in the next couple of weeks.

New Business:

The Board went over the TTHM Water Sample Report.

Discussion was held on renting a tractor with loader from C&B Equipment for the winter. C&B will do a rental, but the city has to get on the waiting list. A letter of intent has to be sent for the use of the tractor. Gromer feels it would be beneficial to have the tractor to help with snow removal on the streets. A letter of intent will be sent to C&B to see if one will come available for the 2021/2022 winter season.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: CarQuest – $122.26 – Parts for the snow plow truck, Davison Rural Water – $3,755.00 – Water Used, Dawson Construction – $520.41 – Streets Blading, Menards – $134.57 – Supplies to winterize restrooms and supplies for the snow plow truck, Public Health Lab – $196.00 – Water Sample, Quill – $519.68 – office supplies – drop box and ink, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $53.23 – Advertising Minutes, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,587.84 – Health Insurance.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer