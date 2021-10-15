By: admin

Published October 15, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer and Rod Weber. Steve Larson was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes; motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

Scott Estabrook was present to discuss some water issues.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board.

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the bid from TCL Olson Construction LLC of $89,500.10 for the 2011 Caterpillar 140M2 Motor Grader. All ayes; motion carried. Other bids received were from Alliance Construction for $82,000.00. Brian Pearson for $81,350.59. Mid Country Machinery for $75,000.00.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to accept the propane bid from Brooks Oil for $1.58. All ayes; motion carried. Other bids received were CHS for $1.99, Alpena Co-op for $1.80 and Forestburg Elevator for $1.66.

SUB BOARD APPROVALS

Planning and Zoning minutes from October 4, 2021, were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,762,565.29

Register of Deeds $1,927.50

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

September Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $4,754.86

Auditor $6,653.03

Treasurer $6,539.40

States Attorney $6,448.18

Courthouse $3,774.66

Assessor $9,185.13

Register of Deeds $8,049.22

Sheriff $15,089.00

Public Welfare $1,216.78

Nurse $2,445.14

Ambulance $1,562.71

WIC $55.04

Extension Office $2,634.10

Weed $4,027.33

Drainage $175.56

Road and Bridge $36,963.99

E-911 $85.12

Emergency Management $702.88

Sobriety Testing $85.08

EMC National Life, Insurance $25.97

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $7.54

Sanford Health Center, EMT Training $1,100.00

Sign Solutions, Signs $162.13

First Rate Excavate, Gravel $157,856.00

Aramark, Supplies $124.57

AT&T, Utilities $276.14

Beadle Country Sheriff, Jail Fees – G. Schnabel $2,400.00

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $80.74

Conrad Repair, Repairs $721.91

Marshall & Swift, Dues $2,238.10

Dakota Two Way, Repairs $195.25

Dakota Counseling, Quarterly Support $625.00

James and Julie Davis, Gravel $44,397.00

Express 2, Fuel $165.91

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $53.00

Thomas Fridley, Meeting and Mileage $100.00

Karl Chevrolet, 2021 Chevy Tahoe $38,058.50

Knight Services, Mowing $400.00

KO’s, Repairs $79.46

LifeQuest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Mid-American Research Chemical, Supplies $702.93

Menard’s, Toilets at 4-H Building $387.00

Jamie Miller, Supplies $15.68

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $66.83

Office Peeps, Supplies $965.47

Dayna Opsahl, Supplies $25.53

Physicians Claims, Ambulance Service Fee $172.64

Ramkota, Sheriff Conference $154.00

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $10.31

Sanborn County Treasurer, Vehicle Plates for Tahoe $16.00

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services & Fees $1,597.01

Rodney Spelbring, 4-H Building Refund $100.00

Trail King Industries, Supplies $676.27

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Repairs $1,886.23

Jim VanDenHemel, Supplies $11.70

Vantek Communications, Radio $291.25

Verizon Wireless, Utilities $80.02

Voorhees Plumbing, Repairs $294.71

Woony Foods, Supplies $11.56

WW Tire, Supplies $1,517.26

Xcel Energy, Utilities $10.98

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County