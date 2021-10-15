By: admin

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Elliot Ohlrogge, Derek Foos and Joel Rassel. John Baysinger was absent. Financial officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Foos, to approve the August 9, 2021, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the July Financials. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the August Financials. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the following bills:

September

South Dakota Federal Property $250.00 Shop

Woony Foods $4.43 Shop

Sanborn Weekly Journal $311.98 Publishing

Public Health Lab $300.00 Water

Powerplan $1,023.97 Shop

Northwest Pipe Fittings $619.92 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $3,750.45 Utilities

One Call $14.56 Shop

Milbank Winwater $700.07 Water

Menards $202.21 Shop

Local Lumber $2,635.35 Parks

Honda $31.78 Parks

Hawkins $487.48 Water

Glacial Lakes $700.00 Membership

Express 2 $606.04 Shop

Carquest $860.21 Shop

First National Bank $25.00 Box Rent

AmeriPride $146.24 Shop

Clark Paving $57,085.65 Streets

South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance $16,208.05 Insurance

First National Bank $1,059.77 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement $1,536.48 Retirement

Department of Revenue $189.46 Sales Tax

OLD BUSINESS

The City of Woonsocket discussed offer made by Attorney Casey Bridgman on behalf of Lonnie Kuper regarding the roadway that borders Lonnie’s property and the City’s new development. A motion was made by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, for the City to decline their right to make a counteroffer and further negotiate on the topic. Roll Call vote was taken: Foos – yes, Ohlrogge – no, Rassel – yes, Kilcoin – yes, Boschee – yes, Baysinger – absent. The City wants to have their attorney gather documentation to move forward in litigation to defend against any claim that the roadway has been vacated or otherwise abandoned as a road. Further, the City intends to move forward with the development, and their position is that the roadway exists as a public roadway and the City as the record title owner of said property.

Gay Swenson met with the council regarding abandoned cars in town. Weber will contact the city attorney.

The council discussed the cabin.

Weber informed the council that Kylie Schlenker had asked if there was anything he could do for an Eagle Scout Project. Weber informed him of the need for a new picnic shelter to replace the one by the campground.

The Council discussed the Temporary Ordinance Regarding the Issuance of Local Medical Cannabis, since the City of Woonsocket is zoned by Sanborn County they will monitor the rules and regulations and approve any permits.

The council discussed the Brownfield Site Project.

The council discussed the streets.

The council discussed upgrading the electrical units at the East campgrounds. Darin Kilcoin will be writing up specifications to put out on bids.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the 2022 Budget Appropriations. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to increase the water rate base usage to $20.00 for 2,500 gallons of water used and increase the sewer rate to $14.00 for 2,500 gallons of water used. Motion carried.

Weber informed the council that the Audit is in final approval.

NEW BUSINESS

Quotes for 6,000 gallons of propane were opened; Brooks Oil – $1.585, Farmers Alliance – $1.55, Alpena Co-op – $1.399. Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the lowest bid (Alpena Co-op – $1.399). Motion carried.

Weber informed the Council that the city would be receiving $115,000.00 in COVID funds.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to increase the following salaries at the start of 2022; motion carried:

Richard Jensen – $20.60 per hour, plus an additional $50.00 for Insurance;

John Ames – $17.00 per hour, plus an additional $50.00 for Insurance;

Tara Weber – $17.50 per hour, plus an additional $50.00 for Insurance;

Donald Jemmings – an additional $50.00 for Insurance;

Council members – $1,250.00 per year;

Mayor – $2,800.00 per year;

Special Meeting – $50.00 per meeting;

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:15 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(Seal)

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer