Published October 29, 2021, in Obituaries

Marvin D. “Marv” Vearrier, 91, of Sauk Centre, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minn.

A Requiem Mass was held Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Albert Holmes officiating. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation with a rosary service was held Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and Tuesday at the church.

Marvin Dale Vearrier was born June 12, 1930, in Woonsocket to Hardell and Marie Ellen (Howard) Vearrier. He attended a small single room country school and later went to St. Joseph School in Woonsocket. On Dec. 13, 1950, he married Mary Ellen McCoy and had five children. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict. Marvin ran a 50-cow dairy farm in South Dakota. In 1973, the couple sold the farm and moved to Sauk Centre, Minn. He owned and operated Marv’s Machinery in Sauk Centre and worked as a farm machinery dealer. Marvin was known for his quick wit and enjoyed pheasant hunting and playing cards.

Marvin was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg and St. John Vianney in Round Prairie. He was a member of the American Legion Post 67 of Sauk Centre.

Survivors include his children, Jerry (Anita) Vearrier of Osakis, Patti (Bruce) Mackedanz of Cologne, Timothy (Colleen) Vearrier of Three Forks, Mont., Lisa (David) Beilke of Sauk Centre, and James Vearrier of West Union; 26 grandchildren and 91 great-grandchildren.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ellen on April 16, 2009; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Vearrier; and grandsons, Jacob Vearrier and Paul Mackedanz.