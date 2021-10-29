Marvin Vearrier

Sauk Centre, Minn.

By:
Published October 29, 2021, in Obituaries

Marvin D. “Marv” Vearrier, 91, of Sauk Centre, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minn.

A Requiem Mass was held Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Albert Holmes officiating. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation with a rosary service was held Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and Tuesday at the church.

Marvin Dale Vearrier was born June 12, 1930, in Woonsocket to Hardell and Marie Ellen (Howard) Vearrier. He attended a small single room country school and later went to St. Joseph School in Woonsocket. On Dec. 13, 1950, he married Mary Ellen McCoy and had five children. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict. Marvin ran a 50-cow dairy farm in South Dakota. In 1973, the couple sold the farm and moved to Sauk Centre, Minn. He owned and operated Marv’s Machinery in Sauk Centre and worked as a farm machinery dealer. Marvin was known for his quick wit and enjoyed pheasant hunting and playing cards.

Marvin was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg and St. John Vianney in Round Prairie. He was a member of the American Legion Post 67 of Sauk Centre.

Survivors include his children, Jerry (Anita) Vearrier of Osakis, Patti (Bruce) Mackedanz of Cologne, Timothy (Colleen) Vearrier of Three Forks, Mont., Lisa (David) Beilke of Sauk Centre, and James Vearrier of West Union; 26 grandchildren and 91 great-grandchildren.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ellen on April 16, 2009; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Vearrier; and grandsons, Jacob Vearrier and Paul Mackedanz.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 31, 2021, 5:36 am
    Mostly clear
    34°F
    real feel: 26°F
    humidity: 76%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021
    October 3, 2021 October 4, 2021 October 5, 2021 October 6, 2021 October 7, 2021 October 8, 2021 October 9, 2021
    October 10, 2021 October 11, 2021 October 12, 2021 October 13, 2021 October 14, 2021 October 15, 2021 October 16, 2021
    October 17, 2021 October 18, 2021 October 19, 2021 October 20, 2021 October 21, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 23, 2021
    October 24, 2021 October 25, 2021 October 26, 2021 October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021 October 29, 2021 October 30, 2021
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 