Mae Elisabeth Verch

Huron

By:
Published October 29, 2021, in Obituaries

Mae Elisabeth (Rusche) Verch, 107, of Huron, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Huron Regional Medical Center.

A service to celebrate her beautiful life was held Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, of rural Iroquois. The burial followed in the church’s cemetery. Visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Kuhler Funeral Home with a prayer service and a time of sharing.

Mae Elisabeth was born on March 8, 1914, on the family farm northeast of Bancroft to Henry and Ada (Haufchild) Rusche. She was the second oldest of eight brothers and sisters. Mae attended a country grade school 1.5 miles from the family farm. She attended Bancroft High School, graduating in 1931. Mae attended Eastern Normal School in Madison from 1932-33, graduating with a teaching certificate. She taught grades first through eighth in three local country grade schools.

On Aug. 16, 1939, Mae married Carl G. Verch. They lived and farmed in the Cavour area for over 50 years. Carl and Mae had four children. Carl and Mae moved from the family farm to Huron in 1998. In 2007, Mae moved into StoneyBrook.

Mae is survived by her children, Donna Dickson of Cavour, Gail Marshall of Aberdeen, and Jean (Vern) Juran of Rapid City; eight grandchildren, including Kurt (Jann) Dickson of Cavour; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Allen (Arlene) Rusche of Minnesota; many nieces, nephews; and a cousin, Dorothy Streeter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; four brothers, William, Edmond, Harold and Arnold; two sisters, Ruth Poppen and Doris Rabenberg; and a son, Dennis Verch.

