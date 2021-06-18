By: admin

Published June 18, 2021, in Obituaries

Max Hansen, 85, of Huron, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Prairie View Healthcare Center at Woonsocket.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Max Hansen was born Sept. 14, 1935, to John and Hilda (Hueschen) Hansen in Sioux Falls. The family then moved to Huron. Max graduated from Huron High School. After graduation, Max enlisted into the United States Air Force.

Max met M. Jean Westmoreland at Greenville, S.C. They were married on June 27, 1958. In 1964, Max and Jean moved to Huron, where he worked at Hansen Oil Equipment.

He enjoyed making model airplanes and flying them.

Max is survived by three sons, Mitchell Hansen, Michael (Deanna) Hansen and Marcus Hansen; four grandchildren; and one sister, Cathleen Holmes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, M. Jean Hansen.