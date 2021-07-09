Notice of Vacancy on the Board of Directors

Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc.

By:
Published July 9, 2021, in Public Notices

Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc. hereby gives notice to its membership that the following seats upon the Board of Directors will be up for election at its 2021 Annual Meeting: 

There is one expired term in Rural Director District area #3, consisting of the following: All of Spink County; those portions of the Rezac Lake, Highmore Central, Mac’s Corner, Collin’s Slough, Cottonwood Lake and Redfield service areas lying in Hand County; and the Staum Dam service area in Beadle County.

There is one expired term for Municipal-at-Large Director. 

There is one expired term for City of Huron Director.  

(Note: Contact Mid-Dakota if you question whether or not you are in District #3)

Rural director nominations must be made by petition. Petitions must be filed with Mid-Dakota not later than 4:00 p.m. on September 21, 2021.

Nominations for municipal-at-large director will be made by recognized member municipalities. Nominating resolutions from member municipalities shall be filed with Mid-Dakota’s office not later than 4:00 p.m. on September 21, 2021.

Nominations for City of Huron director will be made by the City of Huron.  A nominating resolution from the City of Huron shall be filed with Mid-Dakota’s office not later than 4:00 p.m. on October 13, 2021.

For more information, contact the Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc. office at 605-853-3159 or 1-800-439-3079.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 10, 2021, 10:37 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    67°F
    real feel: 66°F
    humidity: 85%
    wind speed: 2 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 27, 2021 June 28, 2021 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 1, 2021 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2021
    July 4, 2021 July 5, 2021 July 6, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021 July 9, 2021 July 10, 2021
    July 11, 2021 July 12, 2021 July 13, 2021 July 14, 2021 July 15, 2021 July 16, 2021 July 17, 2021
    July 18, 2021 July 19, 2021 July 20, 2021 July 21, 2021 July 22, 2021 July 23, 2021 July 24, 2021
    July 25, 2021 July 26, 2021 July 27, 2021 July 28, 2021 July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021 July 31, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 